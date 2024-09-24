Water Views Abound From Ultra-Modern Montauk Home

The 6,800-square-foot house at 31 Startop Drive in Montauk offers views of the lake, the bay and the ocean.

An ultra-modern Montauk home, boasting views of Lake Montauk, the bay and the Atlantic Ocean, has come to market at $12,995,000.

The 1.1-acre property at 31 Startop Drive, once part of what was known as Startop Ranch, is being represented by Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and David Gulick of Douglas Elliman.

Perched on a high point, this 6,800-square-foot home was built in 2021, and designed to take advantage of 360-degree water views. With its geometric design, by the renowned West Chin Architects, offers a sleek interior and plenty of outdoor amenities to enjoy.

The six-bedroom, five-bathroom and two half-bathroom home is laid out with an open-concept floor plan that lets in plenty of natural light. Italian porcelain tiles cover the first floor and complement the sliding glass walls to connect to the large outdoor space. A sophisticated bar and seating area is located on the main floor along with three en suite guest rooms.

Upstairs, the main living area and custom Boffi kitchen are met with a wraparound terrace perfect for an outdoor meal. The kitchen also features a large center island made from Italian marble and opens into the living and dining area, all surrounded by pristine sliding glass doors. This level also includes the primary suite with walk-in closets, rain showers and a private terrace.

The renovated, 1,800-square-foot lower level features luxurious spaces with a new wine room, steam and spa, a home office, two spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The outdoor space is perfectly crafted for both relaxation and entertainment, equipped with a large, heated saltwater pool, several seating areas, luscious landscaping and custom outdoor lighting.

A few steps across the yard will take you to an existing horse stable that was converted into a state-of-the-art gym.

This Montauk gem wouldn’t be complete without its signature 1,500-square-foot rooftop deck, offering breathtaking water views in every direction.

A short drive from the Montauk Airport, this modern beach home is all ready for summer 2025.

[Listing: 31 Startop Drive, Montauk | Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun and David Gulick, Douglas Elliman | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.