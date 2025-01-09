Historic 17th Century East Marion Home For Sale

The James Kent homestead in East Marion dates back to the mid-1600s.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Here’s a chance to own one of the oldest homes on the North Fork, located in East Marion.

Kate DiGregorio and Rebecca M. Shafer at The Corcoran Group represent this piece of Long Island’s early colonial history. The asking price: $2,775,000.

While accounts differ, the house at 1117 Cedar Lane, commonly known as the James Kent Homestead, was built by a settler from New England who crossed Long Island Sound in search of new farmland in the mid-1600s. It was farmed for potatoes and cabbage.

After a series of various owners, it fell into disrepair until it was reconstructed with some slight additions, according to a book called Long Ago on Long Island by J. Ernest Brierly.

The cedar-shingled home retains many historic characteristics, signatures of the master craftsmen, Amon Taber and his son, Amon Jr., who worked on the home in the 1800s, according to the book. “In their work these men followed in design the long graceful lines and delicate details of the ancient Greeks,” the section on the Kent house reads.

“The owners believe that the mantel and corner cabinet in the dining room are the Tabers,” DiGregorio says of the couple who have owned it since the 1980s. “The corner cabinet came with the house of course. The floors are very old, possibly original in the kitchen and dining, but we have no proof of this.”

Set on 3.2 wooded acres, the cedar-shingled house is surrounded by sprawling lavender fields. “This acreage provides room to build, offering potential to expand the property into a private compound while preserving its legacy,” the agents say.

“Unlike other antique properties in the area, this vintage turnkey farmhouse is both unique and rare not only for its exceptional private location, tucked away from the main road, but also for its seamless blend of historic character and modern inspiration,” the listing says.

Plus, “This extraordinary historic estate is a testament to enduring craftsmanship, and offers seclusion and space rarely found in homes of its era,” the agents add.

With approximately 2,500 square feet, the home begins with a living room centered around a wood-burning fireplace. The open kitchen is equipped with professional-grade appliances and an adjacent breakfast area with a cozy fireplace, as well.

There is also a formal dining room featuring a corner cupboard, beamed ceilings and a third original fireplace.

The primary en suite bedroom on the main floor offers the first of four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The three additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom can be found on the second floor, along with a library featuring walls of bookshelves.

The property also holds a shed that looks as if it has always been there.

“The shed is only 20 years old, they just did a great job blending it in,” DiGregorio says.

“Here is your chance to steward a legacy, creating memories that will be cherished for generations to come,” the listing concludes.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1117 Cedar Lane, East Marion |Brokers: Kate DiGregorio and Rebecca M. Shafer | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.