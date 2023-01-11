Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Alec Baldwin listed his Hamptons estate for $29 million in September 2022, but the Amagansett home is now asking a touch under $25 million.

The actor is now seeking $24.9 million for the 10-acre Stony Hill estate that he has owned for the last 25 years and now shares with wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their seven children.

“This is a unique opportunity to own a 10-acre Amagansett estate with the right to build another home, creating an uncompromising multi-home compound, which is unheard of anywhere in the Town of East Hampton today,” says Scott Bradley of Saunders & Associates, who has the listing with Michael N. Cinque.

The property originally went to market on September 21, 2022.

Alec Baldwin’s Hamptons Home

The historic house that has been expanded into a modern farmhouse is set far back off Town Lane and overlooks preserved land and horse property.

It was one of two saltbox designs built by Nathaniel Baker on Amagansett’s Main Street in the early 18th century, and was later converted to a two-story house in the 1790s and moved — reportedly by a team of oxen — to Town Lane in the early 1900s.

The architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, who also designed the infamous Grey Gardens home in East Hampton Village, remodeled the home in 1913.

Renovated several times over the last three decades, the “stunning home is a marriage of nature and luxury,” the listing says. “Every detail of this impeccable two-story cedar shingle retreat has been curated to maximize indoor/outdoor space and utilize natural light throughout the year.”

The home features a spacious eat-in kitchen, a dining room, movie theater, wine-tasting room and a private wood-paneled library. There are a total of four bedrooms, five bathrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

A 625-square-foot outdoor pavilion features a fieldstone fireplace and a western-facing 20-by-50-foot gunite pool and spa. There is also a fenced vegetable garden.

According to property records, Alec Baldwin bought the house for $1.75 million in 1996 when he was married to actress Kim Basinger. After their divorce, Baldwin retained the home and has since expanded the residence as his new family has grown over the past decade.

No photos were released of the inside of the home.

A tour of the house can be seen in an interview the Baldwins gave ELLE Decor in 2016.

The couple recently bought a 55-acre farm in Arlington, Vermont — the state where the Baldwins stayed in the difficult weeks after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust movie set in New Mexico in 2021.

In October 2022, a few weeks after listing the Amagansett property, Baldwin and other producers settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Hutchins’ family. The terms of the deal were not released, but the movie was set to begin production again in January.

According to The New York Post, the Baldwins also recently sold a lake house in Cleveland, New York. The Post has also reported they are also quietly trying to sell their New York City penthouse in Greenwich Village, valued at $16 million.

