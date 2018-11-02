Be the Next Innkeeper at Gansett Green Manor

Gansett Green Manor is an interesting property. It's both an inn and a popular wedding venue and has been for almost 50 years. Now it's on the market, asking $7 million. Interestingly, a very similar B&B was listed close by about six weeks ago, asking $7.5 million. Both properties offer a main house and five cute guest cottages, both set on just under two acres of land, neither with a pool. The more expensive listing is south of the highway, but Gansett Green looks to be in much better condition.

Gansett Green Manor, which is represented by Lisa Ferraro and Dana Forbes at Daniel Gale Sotheby's, retains some nice historic features. It was once part of the Schellenger family homestead. The Schellengers settled in Amagansett in 1690 and farming the acreage between Abrahams Path and Conklin Street on Main Street, extending back to Town Lane. Several buildings on the property date back 100 years or more: the Captain's Quarters is reputed to date circa 1765. The Innkeeper's Cottage is approximately 125 years old and was at one time the main farmhouse. The barn dates from around the same time and the original hayloft pulley is still in place at the top of the barn. The smaller cottages were built pre-World War II.

The property, which includes 1.91 acres of land, is filled with charm inside and out. There is also room to expand if desired; we might add a pool. What do you say?

For more, click here. 273 Main Street, Amagansett