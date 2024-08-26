New Construction in Quogue Lists for Under $7.5M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A newly built, custom home, south of the highway in Quogue is new to the market. Listed with Lauren A. Battista of Brown Harris Stevens, the residence is asking $7,495,000.

Located in the Estate Section, 6 Assups Neck Lane offers 4,515 square feet of living space. Just completed this year, the shingle-style, post-modern house sits on a 0.74-acre lot and is complemented by a separate guest cottage and a saltwater pool with a spa.

“The interior seamlessly blends classic and traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics,” according to the listing. ” You’ll find beautiful millwork, coffered ceilings, wainscoting, luxurious wall paneling, rich hardwood flooring, custom built-ins, and stunning designer wallpaper throughout.”

The double-height foyer leads into an open floor plan with a well-sized living room that features a fireplace (the first of three in the home), a wall of windows and a built-in bookshelf. The wallpapered formal dining room has a luxurious feel where several windows let in plenty of natural light and allow for a view of the pool.

Inside the spacious gourmet kitchen, there is a stylish large center island with seating, a charming banquette overlooking the pool, a pantry and a Shaw farmhouse sink with polished nickel hardware. High-end appliances from Wolf, Bosch and Fisher & Paykel include two dishwashers, a larger refrigerator and a built-in microwave and oven.

The first floor also includes a sizable family room, an office and a mudroom.

“Perfect for entertaining, the indoor living spaces are complemented by a large porch with an outdoor fireplace and kitchen, as well as a spacious upper deck overlooking the sparkling saltwater pool, bluestone patio and beautifully lit landscape,” the listing says.

The home boasts six en suite bedrooms, seven full bathrooms and two half baths with primary suites on both the first and second floors.

There are also laundry facilities on both levels.

Other features of the home include state-of-the-art wiring for audio and internet, a solar energy system and geothermal heating and cooling.

The house also has an attached two-car garage.

“This property is a rare opportunity for a luxurious and meticulously designed home in prime Quogue’s estate section. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered in this brand-new build, making it the perfect place to call home,” the listing concludes.