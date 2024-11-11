Bridgehampton Home in Contract, Will be 4th Highest Trade in Hamlet This Year

This 9,500-square-foot estate sits on just shy of an acre, but backs up to a 40-acre preserve.

Behind The Hedges hears that celebrity Wall Street/entertainment lawyer John Singer and his wife Jen Zeller, a music business exec, have gone into contract for a 9,500-square-foot Bridgehampton estate.

The eight-bedroom house at 637 Halsey Lane was last asking $13.995 million. Jack Richardson and Nancy Halpern of SERHANT. are repping the buyers, while James Giugliano and Patrick Giugliano of Nestseekers International were the listing agents.

Singer’s clients have included former Douglas Elliman CEO Scott Durkin, Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers, ex-Carolina Panthers football coach/present Nebraska Cornhusker football coach Matt Rhule, former New England Patriots Hall of Famer/current Patriots assistant coach Troy Brown, and Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancé and ex-Fox TV personality Kimberly Guilfoyle. Zeller was at Interscope Records for 27 years as the VP of Alternative, Rock and Head Of Video Promotion.

The contemporary home just completed sits on just shy of an acre but behind a 40-plus acre reserve.

Built by Privet Development, the home spans three levels with eight bedrooms, eight full baths and two half bathrooms. It begins with a 22-foot double-height living room flooded with natural light. The main level boasts a great room, a formal living room, a chef’s kitchen, and a dining area, with the flexibility of a formal dining room or office.

There is a first-floor junior primary suite, which opens onto the bluestone patio and pool area.

An oak staircase leads up to the second floor, where there is an expansive primary suite featuring dual walk-in closets and private terrace overlooking the nearby reserve. Four additional en suite bedrooms, one with a terrace, and an upstairs laundry room can also be found on the second level.

Down on the lower level, there is a recreational room, a gym, a wine cellar and two en suite bedrooms. There is also an attached oversized two-car garage.

Near the gunite pool, there is a separate pool house with a sitting room, a fireplace and a full bathroom.

While we won’t know the exact purchase price until the deal closes, we’re told it will be the fourth-highest residential trade in Bridgehampton in 2024.

Looking at the Suffolk County deed transfers available so far, the biggest sale of the year was north of the highway at 548 Butter Lane, which traded at $13.5 million on March 26. A traditional Hamptons estate, it boasts nearly 7,000 square feet and sits on 1.6 acres. The eight-bedroom, nine-bath home enjoys a pool,a pool house and an all-weather tennis court, a gym and a sauna. Bespoke had the listing.

In early May, the 10,400-square-foot house at 91 Swans Neck Lane sold for $13.4 million. Some may consider the south-of-the-highway property in Water Mill, but deed transfers refer to it as Bridgehampton. A newly built estate set on nearly one acre, the house boasts eight bedrooms, ine baths and a finsihed lower level with a full staff apartment. There is also a detached three-car garage, a pool cabana, and a pool and spa. Bespoke also had the listing.

Next up is the deal for 478 Day Lily Lane, which is located north of the highway, closed at $12,395,000 in June. Little information could be found about the home.

Currently in fourth position for the biggest sales in Bridgehampton this year is 279 Mitchell Lane, another north of the highway property. Completed in July of 2023, the 9,500-square-foot, modern home sold for $11 million. With seven bedrooms and nine full bathrooms, it sits on just shy of an acre.

Overall, though, the biggest sale of the year in Bridgheampton is the 27-acres of vacant farmland on a different section of Halsey Lane that sold for $48 million. The deal closed in April in public-private partnership that involved the nonprofit Peconic Land Trust, which structured a deal that included $30 million from the Town of Southampton to purchase the development rights and another $18 million coming from donations.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.