The house at 43 Sawasett Avenue in Bridgehampton was built in 1921 and has been updated to maintain its rich character.

A classic, Bridgehampton home capturing an authentic small-town feel has recently come to market.

The new listing at 43 Sawasett Avenue asks for $2.295 million and is represented by Jake Sinacori of Corcoran Real Estate Group.

This quintessential cottage is full of character, featuring a sizable two-story pool house, detached two-car garage, and beautiful outdoor space to spend summer days with class.

The exterior of the two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home is adorned with cedar shake siding and a comfortable front porch that leads directly into the living room.

The main floor includes a classic living and dining room setup, alongside a vintage half bathroom and kitchen with direct access to deck seating and an al fresco dining area.

The charming kitchen certainly emulates the “old-school” feel of the home, with checkerboard tile flooring, large windows and a walk-in pantry. A laundry room is also conveniently adjoined to the kitchen.

Upstairs, you will find two welcoming bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a full bathroom with a quality vintage sink and tub.

The backyard brings an exclusive, luxury feel to the 0.4 acres of property, beautified with plenty of greenery, an outdoor shower and large pool with lounge chair seating.

The guest pool house is an exquisite feature of the home, offering a private, two-story space to invite guests over for a weekend getaway; equipped with its own porch and back patio.

Less than a 10-minute walk away from the cottage you will find downtown Bridgehampton, which includes the exquisite dining, shopping and pristine beaches.

Your classic Americana summer awaits at this charming, dynamic piece of Hamptons living.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 43 Sawasett Avenue, Bridgehampton | Broker: Jake Sinacori, Corcoran | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.