Star-Studded Bash at Michael Rubin’s $50M Hamptons Home

Michael Rubin’s house on Dune Road in Bridgehampton was the backdrop for his star-studded July Fourth bash.

The July Fourth holiday weekend started off with a bang Thursday — Michael Rubin hosted his annual White Party in Bridgehampton, bringing an influx of celebrities to the Hamptons and leaving anyone following the fête asking where the party of the summer was held.

Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform, and his wife, the model Camille Fishel, host the blowout bash at his oceanfront home on Dune Road. He purchased the 8,000-square-foot house in an off-market transaction in 2020 for a whopping $50.15 million.

Cars lined Jobs Lane and down Mecox Road throughout the day and night for the party, which included a massive fireworks display over the Atlantic Ocean, set off from an off-shore barge, as well as star-studded performances by Lil’ Wayne, Mary J. Blige and Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla.

The guest list was a who’s who in the entertainment and sports worlds. Jay-Z, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, DJ Khaled and Robert Kraft, the billionaire businessman and New England Patriots owner who owns an oceanfront pad of his own in Southampton, were all return guests this year.

They were joined by Khloé Kardashian, Drake, actress Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly (seemingly together once again), Gary Vaynerchuck, co-founder of the restaurant reservation software company Resy and Empathy Wines, Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank, actor Toby McGuire, singer-songwriter Camila Cabello, Youtuber Druski and Sag Harbor homeowner Don Lemmon, along with hip-hop stars Fat Joe, French Montana, Travis Scott, Offset, Quavo and Meek Mill.

“Grateful to be able to bring so many incredible people together,” Rubin posted on Instagram.

NFLers, both past and present, included Michael Strahan, Odell Beckham Jr., Desean Jackson and Rob Gronkowski, were in attendance along with NBA players James Harden, Kevin Durant, Kyle Kuzma, Klay Thompson and Donovan Mitchell.

Models Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski, Winnie Harlow and Brooks Nader posed for photos along the dunes. Visual artist George Condo was in attendance and was seen in Instagram posts creating a pair of sneakers for Rubin.

Rubin gave Jake Paul, who was supposed to be prepping for a July 20 heavyweight fight against Mike Tyson, a “no drinks” card at the party, but just hours later before it was announced the match-up would be put off until November.

