Douglas Elliman North Fork Builds 20 Beds for Children in Need

Scott Bennett and John Succoso of Douglas Elliman at an event to build beds in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

Douglas Elliman’s North Fork came together last month to work hard, not on a real estate sale, but to make a difference.

In partnership with the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, nearly 50 volunteers, including the agents from Douglas Elliman’s Cutchogue office, built 20 beds for children in need. Along with members of the local rotary clubs, the agents were helping ensure that more kids in our community have a safe, comfortable place to sleep.

“This 20-bed build was so inspiring for everyone involved,” said John Succoso, who spearheaded the initiative with Cindy Succoso, as they serve as co-presidents of the North Fork chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “We were happy to be able to create awareness in the community and experience the incredible team spirit among the volunteers.”

The couple read about the charity in a magazine and decided to start a local chapter after realizing there was no local presence.

On May 17, the agents rallied friends and neighbors, including a robust showing from their office for the project. Douglas Elliman covered the cost of the building materials.

“It was truly moving to see the camaraderie among our colleagues,” added Cindy. “Everyone was ready to pitch in—whether it was sanding, staining, sawing, or sweeping. It reminded us all how fortunate we are and how much good we can do when we work together.”

There are plans to continue the effort with biannual events and Douglas Elliman plans to stay involved.

“No child should have to sleep on the floor,” said Joseph Savio, Executive Manager of Sales at Douglas Elliman North Fork, who also helped coordinate the build alongside assistant manager of the North Fork, Mary Gatto. “Thanks to a generous donation from Douglas Elliman, we were able to purchase materials and host the event right in our office parking lot. One of the most touching moments? Community members drove by and stopped to donate — just out of kindness. It was a powerful reminder of what makes this area so special.”

Other Douglas Elliman agents who were involved included Patricia (Tricia) Shackel, John de Reeder, Suzette Reiss, Andrea (Andi) Parks, Kieran Collings, Scott Bennett, Terry Rogers and Tom Uhlinger.

“This involvement has been so satisfying,” said John Succoso. “We’ve seen firsthand how something as simple as a bed can have a profound impact on a child’s well-being — from better concentration and school performance to higher self-esteem. We’re so grateful to all the volunteers who came out and helped to make a difference.”

