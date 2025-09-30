The owners of Mary’s Pizza and Pasta, which has a location in Speonk, are in contract to buy the former New Moon Café property in East Quogue.

The former New Moon Café property in East Quogue is set to be sold to the owners of Mary’s Pizza and Pasta, the popular restaurant in Speonk.

“The New Moon Café was more than just a restaurant — it was the heartbeat of East Quogue for nearly five decades, thanks to Ron and Shana Campsey’s vision and dedication,” Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman tells Behind The Hedges. “Their legacy helped shape this community into the charming and close-knit hamlet it is today. Now, with the property being purchased by the owners of Mary’s Pizza, I believe we’re entering an exciting new chapter,” he says.

“East Quogue is experiencing a real transformation in terms of value and vibrancy — I see it as the next Westhampton Beach,” Morabito continues. “The new owners love this community, and I have no doubt something wonderful is in store for both residents and visitors.”

While the final sale price has yet to be revealed, the last ask was $2.5 million. The property officially went on the market after the Tex-mex restaurant closed after 46 years in December of 2024.

The restaurant at 524 Montauk Highway offers 4,600 square feet of interior space with plenty of parking on the nearly half-acre lot.

“The ground floor features a large bar area, perfect for creating a lively social hub or a cozy dining space, allowing you to craft an atmosphere that suits your vision,” the listing description read.

There is also an outdoor brick patio for al fresco dining.

Toward the rear of the property, the two-story building, built in 1976, includes two apartments on the second floor, which is convenient for on-site living or offers rental income potential.

Mary’s Pizza and Pasta, an Italian eatery with locations in Islip Terrace and Farmingdale, opened its first East End location in Speonk in 2019. Bill, Vinny and Chris Chambers, three brothers behind the restaurants, completed a major construction project on the 100-year-old building, the former site of the Olde Speonk Inn at 190 Montauk Highway. They purchased the 5,000-square-foot restaurant in 2016.

A request to Mary’s restaurant for a comment was not returned.

