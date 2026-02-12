From icy sidewalks to early sunsets, winter can reshape the buyer experience in New York City. How does the season impact showings, and what strategies help overcome these challenges?

Deanna Kory

THE CORCORAN GROUP

NEW YORK CITY

EAST SIDE OFFICE

Winter can impact the buyer experience in New York City. Weather affects certain market segments, and in general, harsher conditions can slow activity. That said, serious buyers remain active and aren’t deterred by the season. This winter’s extreme cold caught many off guard, and snow and ice buildup made getting around more challenging, by car and especially on foot. Navigating from the street to the sidewalk after a drop-off can be difficult, particularly mid-block, where there may be piles of snow that haven’t been cleared. Shorter daylight hours also limit evening showings. Most apartments present best during the day, so buyers interested in assessing natural light may need to take time off work or schedule weekend visits. There is, however, a seasonal upside: with the sun sitting lower in the sky, lower-floor, south-facing apartments can benefit from improved light exposure during winter months. I like to schedule showings to capture the best natural light and will proactively guide buyers and agents on the easiest way to access a property. In snowy conditions, suggesting a drop-off at the nearest corner — where crosswalks are typically clearer — can make the walk to a midblock entrance safer and more manageable.

Abigail Palanca

THE ABBY PALANCA TEAM

SERHANT.

SOHO

Winter in New York completely reshapes the showing experience. From icy sidewalks to early sunsets, buyers are often rushing in from the cold, bundled up, and less inclined to linger. That means prep is everything. Lighting is non-negotiable. Shorter days require every light on, shades open, and if there’s a fireplace, it should be lit. Warmth needs to be instant, both physical and emotional. If the property has a garage, keep it cleared and open so buyers can pull in directly. Logistics matter. We aim to minimize time spent outside. Coordinating Ubers or arranging car service helps avoid long, freezing walks between appointments. Inside, create space near entryways for coats and boots. Booties are a thoughtful touch. They eliminate the need to fully remove shoes, which can feel clunky in winter layers. The goal is contrast. If it’s cold and gray outside, the moment someone walks in, the space should feel bright, warm, and calm. With the right touches, winter can actually heighten a home’s sense of coziness and create a showing experience that feels like home.

Amy Herman

BROWN HARRIS STEVENS

NEW YORK CITY

UPPER EAST SIDE

From icy sidewalks to early sunsets, winter definitely reshapes the buyer experience in NYC. Cold weather and snow mean fewer walk-ins and more logistical hurdles getting clients to and from showings, but this also tends to weed out casual browsers. We notice the buyers who do come out are often serious and motivated. Inventory typically dips during the colder months, giving a home a chance to shine with less competition. As a luxury sales agent in New York City, I recommend a few key strategies to keep momentum strong: schedule showings around daylight hours to take advantage of natural light, ensure pathways are clear and inviting despite snow or ice, and offer high-quality virtual tours for buyers who might delay an in-person visit. Pre-screening serious prospects can streamline traffic and reduce unnecessary disruption for sellers. Winter can be recognized as a strategic opportunity and with the right marketing and flexibility, your listings can attract committed buyers who appreciate both the city’s seasonal charm and your standout presentation.

Judith Dupont

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

BROOKLYN

The past weekends have been all but enticing for strolls, open houses and brunches in the city! Yet some New Yorkers, especially tenants, have shown up back-to-back to check my few rentals’ listings, showing once again that small, well-located and well-priced properties in the cities are definitely scarce. Renters for these smaller, well-priced and well-located units are so desperate that they braved the snow as soon as my listings were out on the street easy. They continue to text me after the listings are in contract or rented, asking if I have or will have similar listings! It is interesting that young professionals would brave this cold to check rental listings but seem to have no interest in buying. My listing below is adorable for a starter apartment and with a 30-year mortgage, could cost less than a rental! The extreme cold has had a tremendous impact on the relocation experience for one of my clients. It is a couple, relocating from Latin America to NYC, already anxious about the transition from warm weather to cold weather. When their movers arrived at the condo I sourced for them, on the 20th floor of a high-rise all amenities building, well, a pipe had burst, taking down the service elevator of their aisle and one out of two guests’ elevators. This was a frustrating experience but my clients saw the agility of New Yorkers, no one was hurt, it was all ok, movers rescheduled their move until after the elevator was back on (hopefully in a few days), the building management offered them a bottle of wine, and the international insurance company they had purchased to cover the move gave them a small allowance to purchase some clothes until after they get their boxes.

Danielle Nazinitsky

DECODE REAL ESTATE

FOUNDER

Winter hits Sunday open houses the hardest. All of my showings were cancelled due to the snowstorm two weeks ago. It was the first time that has ever happened to me. You’d think it would create a backlog of activity later, but it doesn’t. Buyers just hunker down until the sidewalks clear. I explain it straight to sellers: “The snowstorm meant no showings, but it’s not your listing.” We pivot to virtual tours and make up for it on the next clear weekend. For buyers, winter separates the serious from the browsers. A line out the door in February cold tells you everything. That place is selling fast. The winter can really be an advantage: sellers stay strategic, buyers face less competition and deals still happen.

Ellen Yang

DANIEL GALE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

NEW YORK CITY

Winter in New York City reshapes the real estate buyer experience – it demands seriousness and precision. With many buyers relying on public transportation and their feet, showings must be intentional and strategically planned. Appointments are scheduled during peak natural light, typically 12 to 3 p.m., when apartments feel brightest and sidewalks are safest. Showings are stacked back-to-back, both in timing and proximity, so it feels worthwhile to bundle up and head out. Routes are mapped in advance, sometimes down to the exact subway entrance, selecting exits that minimize walking time. Preparation starts before we step inside. Floor plans and walkthrough videos are sent ahead of time so we’re only touring homes buyers already love. I carry wet wipes in case salt or slush follows us in, and I confirm the heat is comfortably set before arrival. Sometimes we begin at a nearby café so clients can warm up with coffee and get a feel for the neighborhood before we start. When buyers feel physically comfortable, they stay longer and focus better. Winter may shrink foot traffic, but it filters for commitment. With thoughtful planning and tight execution, the season can become an advantage.

This article appears as the cover story for the February edition of Behind The Hedges in Dan’s Papers in Dan’s Papers. For more on Manhattan real estate, explore behindthehedges.com.