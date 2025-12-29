Unit 17F at 50 West 66th Street is a combination of two units and has never before been lived in.

The first resale at one of New York City’s most talked-about new buildings, 50 West 66th Street, has just hit the market, asking $22.5 million.

Unit 17F, a bespoke combination of two units that have never been lived in, is listed with Leslie Singer of Brown Harris Stevens.

“This is a one-of-a-kind combination home that was masterfully redesigned by an incredible architect and designer, Clive Lonstein,” says Singer. “It was over a year in the making, almost two, in which every single inch was thought about. Doorways were moved and widened to capitalize on natural light, among many details. Further, it sits on the top floor with the highest ceilings of 12 feet in the ‘House portion’ of 50 West 66th Street and boasts what is most likely the largest kitchen, complete with stunning marble waterfall-edged counter. The kitchen can easily seat 16. Never been lived in. and the furnishings can be purchased additionally, in this already turn-key home, for ease.”

The 4,400-square-foot condo, located close to Central Park and Lincoln Center, is fully furnished by Waverly Staging, which can be included in the sale for an additional price.

As a redesign, the finishes are unique to this unit, including two separate entrances. A main gallery can be found off the foyer “introduces the home’s exceptional sense of scale and flow,” the listing description says. Floor-to-ceiling windows face west, south and southeast fill the home with sunlight and framing open-city views.

The gallery leads to the grand great room, which seamlessly transitions to the library/office on one side and the eat-in kitchen on the other.

Designed by Smallbone of Devizes, the kitchen boasts white painted cabinetry with blonde oak accents, Mountain White marble slab countertops and backsplash, and is equipped with premium Sub-Zero and Miele appliances and Dornbracht fixtures. There is also a walk-in pantry and a vented laundry room. There is also a stylish powder room.

Double-doors lead to the primary suite, which offers generous closet space and a spa-quality bath featuring Bianco Dolomite and Grigio Carnico marble, a soaking tub, an oversized shower, and a double vanity.

At the center of the residence, there is a den, perfect for both everyday living and entertaining.

The apartment’s layout offers four to five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. Two of the bedrooms, along with en-suite baths, can be found along the hallway on the opposite side of the home.

Extell‘s latest 70-story, 124-unit building, completed in 2024, recently made headlines with two recent sponsor sales, fetching well over $40 million.

Building residents have access to 50,000 square feet of world-class amenities, such as indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, basketball and pickleball courts, a squash court, fitness and spa centers and a sky lounge.

Perfectly positioned between Central Park and Lincoln Center, this premier address defines contemporary Upper West Side luxury. The area is complete with outstanding restaurants, world-class arts and culture, shopping, grocery stores, museums, Central Park a block away, and excellent transportation. Highlights include dining at Tatiana, Lincoln Ristorante, Café Fiorello, Per Se, P.J. Clarke’s; performances at Lincoln Center; museums such as the American Museum of Natural History and the New York Historical Society; shopping at The Shops at Columbus Circle; groceries from Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Citarella, and Fairway, Morton Williams; and easy access to the 1, A, B, C, D, 2, and 3 subway lines as well as crosstown bus.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.