An example of the cozy luxury virtual staging, before and after, which Rachel King of SERHANT. recommends. Her listing at 55 North Drive in Manhasset is asking $3.59 million.

Selling in the midst of winter on Long Island comes with challenges — from snow and short days to weather-related buyer hesitation. We asked agents what strategies they recommend to help listings stand out in winter, and what advice homeowners follow to keep their homes showing well during snowy conditions?

Rachel King

THE KING TEAM

SERHANT.

MANHASSET

Selling in the winter on Long Island does come with logistical challenges, but it also offers a powerful advantage: far less competition. Inventory typically dips during the holidays and colder months, meaning serious buyers have fewer options and are often more motivated. The key is positioning your home to stand out both emotionally and visually.

Winter is the ideal season to lean into cozy luxury. Homes can feel incredibly inviting when staged thoughtfully. Layer in texture with cashmere throws, wool rugs, and velvet pillows, and use soft, warm lighting throughout. Fireplaces should be lit when possible, paired with subtle seasonal scents like cedar or vanilla to create a welcoming atmosphere without overpowering the space. The goal is to make buyers feel like they want to be snowed in there.

Planning ahead is equally important. Whenever possible, capture exterior photos and video before the leaves fall so marketing is not limited by bare landscaping. High-quality photography and video are essential in winter, with twilight shots being especially impactful. Warm interior color grading helps spaces feel bright and inviting even on short days, and tasteful virtual landscaping can enhance curb appeal when needed.

Ultimately, winter should be reframed as an advantage. The buyers looking now are not browsing; they are buying.

Mandy Laderer

DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

LOCUST VALLEY

Selling in winter on Long Island has its challenges, but it can also work to a seller’s advantage with the right strategy. Fewer listings mean less competition, so presentation becomes even more important. I recommend prioritizing curb appeal despite the season—keep walkways and driveways clear, add subtle winter landscaping, and use warm exterior lighting to make the home feel inviting as days get shorter. Inside, homes should feel bright, warm, and cozy: increase lighting, maintain a comfortable temperature, and stage with light, neutral décor that feels clean and fresh rather than seasonal or cluttered. Professional photography is essential, ideally taken on a clear day, and virtual tours help buyers preview the home without weather concerns. I try to encourage a seller to take photos in the spring or summer prior to a winter listing. Sellers should also be flexible with showings, understanding that winter buyers are often serious and motivated. Keeping the home spotless, snow-free, and well-lit for every showing goes a long way. When winter is handled thoughtfully, it highlights a home’s warmth, comfort, and livability—exactly what buyers are looking for during the colder months.

Sheri Winter Parker

THE CORCORAN GROUP

CUTCHOGUE

Like the Scandinavians, I lean into hygge time! Nothing is more cozy and comforting than your dream home in the colder months. In fact, I embrace this season’s vibe in my marketing and add ‘virtual’ snow to photos of my listings on social media. It creates a warm and nostalgic look that I believe is really appealing. When it comes to showings, I advise my sellers to make their home feel like a welcoming refuge by ensuring the walkways are shoveled, the driveways are plowed, the heat is turned up, the fireplaces are on – and have those lush cashmere throws draped on your couches! Also, be sure to open the curtains to maximize light and show off the snow-blanketed grounds. It’s magical and romantic in the winter out here on the North Fork and the season reminds buyers of the value of ‘home’. Remember, if you like a house in the snowy weather, you know you will absolutely love it when it’s beautiful and lush out. Come rain, sleet, or snow, do not cancel your real estate appointment! I like to say, the best summertime decisions are made in the winter.

Michelle Rich and Barbara Catapano

BRANCH REAL ESTATE GROUP

SEA CLIFF

Selling a home in the winter months presents unique challenges—but with the right approach, it can be a real advantage.

Success starts with leaning into cozy, inviting staging. Fireplace moments, warm layered lighting, and showcasing energy-efficient heating systems help buyers immediately feel at home. Professional photography on clear winter days—especially with fresh snow—can create a charming, picturesque backdrop rather than a drawback.

To minimize weather concerns, virtual tours and 3D walkthroughs allow buyers to preview the home before stepping outside. Virtual staging can further highlight layout and lifestyle potential, while owner-provided photos from other seasons—such as summer landscaping or spring gardens—help buyers envision the home year-round.

Winter showings should feel effortless and welcoming. Walkways, driveways, and porches should be cleared and salted promptly. Turn the heat up about 30 minutes before showings, leave lights on throughout the home to brighten shorter days, and add fresh entry mats or disposable booties. Subtle scents like baked goods or cinnamon can enhance that cozy winter feeling.

From a market perspective, winter offers real benefits: less competition, more serious buyers, and the opportunity to get ahead of spring sellers—often leading to stronger pricing. A home that shows well in winter will shine in every season.

