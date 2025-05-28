Gary Osier has purchased this 6,000-square-foot home along the Intracoastal Waterway for $11.5 million.

Gary Osier, a powerhouse in the entertainment booking industry whose clients include Jerry Seinfeld, Adam Sandler, Rob Lowe, Pitbull and other bold names, bought a West Palm Beach property along the Intracoastal Waterway with a private dock.

The house at 5501 S Flagler Drive traded for more than 3.5 times what the sellers — top Douglas Elliman agent Samantha Curry and her husband John Michael Collins— paid for the home in 2020, according to public records. Curry represented both sides of the deal, which closed on May 21.

“Throughout a multi-year renovation, every design choice was intentional, resulting in a home that feels both luxurious and deeply personal,” says Curry. “This sale is a testament to the continued demand for premium turnkey waterfront properties in West Palm Beach, reflecting the area’s growing appeal to high-profile buyers.”

The 6,000-square-foot house was sold fully furnished. It was designed with support from Amir Khamneipur, the renowned designer behind Palm Beach’s most sought-after luxury condominiums, including The Bristol and The Plaza.

We hear it is the only waterfront home sold on Flagler Drive in the last 18 months. The last ask was $12.95 million.

Osier, who has amassed a fortune of reportedly $2.3 billion, is the founder of Gary Osier Presents.

Osier’s new home is located across the water from Mar-a-Lago and Billionaire’s Row.

The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath house includes premium finishes throughout with exterior limestone accents and soaring 11-foot ceilings.

The chef’s kitchen is equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a waterfront bar and lounge inspired by the Bvlgari Hotel in Paris with LED-illuminated crystalline quartzite and custom Italkraft cabinetry. The open-concept kitchen shares a space with the family room.

The dining room features a contemporary, five-tier pendant chandelier by Ochre and a custom-designed wine wall inspired by the wine display at The Breakers Resort.

As for the primary bedroom suite, it boasts water views, dual dressing rooms with Italkraft closets, bronze smoke mirrors and bespoke cabinetry.

An elevator serves both levels.

There is also a two-bedroom guest house.

The gated, quarter-acre property also includes a heated saltwater lap pool, with a cabana and a putting green.

Down by the private dock, there is a boat lift.

Other amenities include a full house generator and an integrated smart home system.

