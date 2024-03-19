The 10,000-square-foot home sitting high on the bluffs of North Haven is on the market for $18 million.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A new listing on North Haven offers “a resort-like hideaway” overlooking Noyac Bay and the Shelter Island Sound with many unique and luxurious amenities, according to the listing description. Susan Harrison of Compass is representing the estate in the exclusive gated community of North Haven Point and is asking $18 million.

Located at 26 On the Bluff, the residence sits high above the bay and provides “unrivaled sunset views” and boasts an indoor basketball court, an exercise studio with a steam room, an expansive game room and a concealed room accessible through a discreet door camouflaged within a bookcase. Outside, there is a pool with a waterfall spa and a staircase that leads down to the beach. The property also comes with mooring rights and a floating dock.

“This meticulously designed residence is a haven of privacy and exclusivity,” it continues.

The 10,000-square-foot home begins with a great room with soaring ceilings, glass windows extending up the wall that allow light to pour into the space and French doors lead out onto the patio overlooking the water. A massive double-sided stone fireplace is shared with the formal dining room.

The great room is an open-concept living area with an additional seating area closer to the gourmet kitchen. While there is separation from the kitchen, there is not a full wall so the area does not feel closed off.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with top-of-the-line appliances, a center island and plenty of counter space for meal prep, all under soaring ceilings. Natural light also flows into this space, in part due to the breakfast area encompassed by windows. There is also a stone fireplace to warm the breakfast nook.

The striking game room features an accent ceiling of dark wood that matches the bar with seating for six. There is another stone fireplace, room for comfortable couches and a billiard table.

The residence offers six bedrooms and six full bathrooms and two half baths. The primary bedroom features a private terrace that looks out onto the bluff, while new automated electronic shades allow for privacy. The primary bathroom boasts a walk-in glass shower, a soaking tub, a water closet and a massive custom walk-in closet.

A Luxone home automation system can be found throughout with automatic lighting both indoors and out, and a Sonos sound system wires throughout the property.

The backyard benefits from mature, lush landscaping and offers illuminated seating areas all with those dramatic views over the bay. The 40-by-2o-foot heated gunite pool and waterfall feature from the elevated hot tub, both of which have a prime view of the water too. An outdoor entertainment area features a stone fireplace.

There is also an outdoor shower and a three-car, oversized garage.

North Haven Point includes more than 400 acres of unspoiled woodlands and a private community beach. There are also three tennis courts for residents. North Haven is also just minutes from Sag Harbor Village’s shopping and dining.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 26 On the Bluff Road, North Haven | Brokes: Susan Harrison, Compass | GMAP