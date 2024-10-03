North Haven Bayfront Estate Asks $23.95M

The estate at 51 Mashomuck Drive on North Haven over looks Sag Harbor Bay.

A waterfront estate in the exclusive North Haven Manor community is being offered at $23.95 million. Cindy Scholz of Compass and Bespoke Real Estate have the co-exclusive.

The estate at 51 Mashomuck Drive encompasses 1.1 acres of bulk-headed waterfront overlooking Sag Harbor Bay, plus vistas that extend across the water to Shelter Island’s Mashomuck Preserve.

Set behind a double gate, the main residence offers 7,800 square feet of turn-key living space and water views throughout. Completed in 2011, the home was designed by architect John Himmelsbach and built by Doug Valk.

The custom front door on the covered front porch opens to reveal a large, elegant foyer that leads into the light-filled, open-concept dining and living room, complemented by black-stained 8-inch oak flooring and a wood-burning fireplace. Sliding glass doors open to the extensive covered porch overlooking the pool.

The kitchen features two-inch Carrara marble countertops, a massive L-shaped center island with bar seating, high-end appliances, as well as radiant heat. A breakfast area overlooks the water, and there is also a sitting area just off the mudroom, which is adjacent to the kitchen.

The approximately 2,500-square-foot first level also includes an office and a bedroom with an en suite bath.

The home boasts high ceilings, special lighting from Italy and Ochre, Sonos Sound System and a central vacuum system.

There are a total of seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, each with Carrara marble and stone tile. The primary bedroom, located on the second level, features a large bay-facing picture window that allows natural light to flood in, a gas fireplace, an extensive walk-in closet and balcony access. The luxurious primary bathroom provides a water closet, a soaking tub, double vanities, a make-up vanity, a walk-in shower and radiant heated floors.

Four more en suite bedrooms can be found on the 2,500-square-foot second level, all with walk-in closets and access to the shared waterfront balcony. Down on the lower level, there is 2,684 square feet more of space, with a theater, a recreational room, a sauna and a fully-equipped bar. There is also another en suite bedroom, a full bathroom, a laundry room and plenty of storage.

With 145 feet of bay frontage, the property includes a 200-foot deep-water dock and a private beach area. The 25-by-50-foot infinity-edge pool overlooks the water and features a sun shelf. The outdoor living area, complete with an outdoor kitchen and pergola-covered dining area, offers a large patio surrounding the pool. There is also a sunken firepit amid the expansive lawn and pristine gardens, all designed by landscaped architect Michael Errico.

There is also a detached garage and a half-basketball court.

Located just 3.6 miles from Sag Harbor Village, this estate provides privacy and access to the water, while also being a short drive to some of the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment in the Hamptons.

[Listing: 51 Mashomuck Drive, North Haven | Broker: Bespoke and Cindy Scholz, Compass | GMAP

