The home at 33 Christopher Street in Southampton Village is just 2,000 feet to the ocean.

A charming house on a one-acre Southampton Village property close to both the downtown shopping area and the Atlantic Ocean is asking $11.5 million. Cindy Scholz of Compass is representing the listing.

The house at 33 Christopher Street, built in 2001, offers nearly 5,700 square feet over three floors. “This grand residence is a testament to sophisticated living,” the listing description says.

A covered front entrance leads into a foyer and just beyond is a well-sized living area with a fireplace. French doors open to an expansive covered wraparound porch. The formal dining room, which boasts another fireplace, features several French doors that also lead out to the back porch for more entertaining space.

The gourmet kitchen features white bespoke cabinetry and slate-colored countertops, including on the large center island where there is room for at least two stools and a built-in shelf that offers space for cookbooks or equipment.

The first of five bedrooms with an en suite bathroom can be found on the first floor, along with a powder room.

Up on the second floor, there is a luxurious primary suite with a private balcony overlooking the manicured 0.92-acre property. There is a sitting area, plenty of closet space and French doors that open onto a balcony. The primary bathroom offers a standalone tub and two sinks. a lavish ensuite bath, and ample closet space.

Three additional bedrooms on the second floor are well-appointed and have en suite bathrooms. There is also an additional fifth en suite bedroom that can be accessed by its own staircase and entrance just off of the kitchen.

The upper level offers “endless possibilities,” according to the listing, such as an office, study or media space. “This secluded haven is an ideal setting for creativity and productivity, offering inspiring views that stimulate the mind and soothe the soul.”

Outside, there is a heated gunite pool surrounded by a stone patio and a grassy, lush lawn.

[Listing: 33 Christopher Street, Southampton| Brokers: Cindy Scholz of Compass | GMAP

