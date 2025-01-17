House of the Day

Grand Villa-inspired Estate on North Haven Available

26 Redcoats Ln, Sag Harbor
A two-acre estate in North Haven Point has come to market for $5.7 million.
A European-inspired estate on North Haven Point has come to market. It is listed for sale at $5.7 million and is also available as a summer rental.

Mala Sander of the Corcoran Group represents 26 Redcoats Lane, which sits on a gated two acres bordering a reserve.

“This is the best bang for the buck in North Haven,” says Sander. “26 Redcoats Lane is a solid build with tons of space on a lush and tranquil wooded lot. Better yet, it’s a part of the prestigious waterfront enclave of North Haven Point. The community’s beach and tennis courts are right around the corner so a complete coastal lifestyle awaits. Someone with a little imagination and talent can make this house even more special.”

North Haven
A cherry tree-lined driveway leads to the nearly 9,000-square-foot, Mediterranean-style home, built in 2008. The two-story foyer features a grand curved staircase and leads into the main living areas that include a mahogany-paneled library and a two-story great room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace and room for high-end dining.

French doors lead out to a large covered stone patio overlooking the heated gunite pool with a spa reminiscent of the French Riviera, according to the listing.

The main level offers an expansive eat-in kitchen with a wood-burning fireplace, a first-floor primary suite with a fireplace and patio access, and an additional en suite guest bedroom.

Upstairs, there is a second primary suite with a fireplace and its own private balcony. There are also two side-by-side offices each with their own bathrooms, as well as two more en suite guest rooms.

A bonus room with space for movie and game nights boasts a fireplace and a balcony, along with a full bath.

Down on the lower level boasts, there is over 5,000 square feet of space, including a wine cellar.

There is also a three-car attached garage.

The property of course benefits from its proximity to Sag Harbor Village, just a short drive away.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing:26 Redcoats Lane, North Haven |Broker: Mala Sander, the Corcoran Group| GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.

