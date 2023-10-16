Private Retreat in Water Mill on Two Acres Asks $4.5 Million

Lush landscaping surrounds the heated pool at the home at 1620 Deerfield Road in Water Mill.

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Set on a gated, two-acre property in Water Mill, this private retreat is listed for $4.25 million. Mala Sander of the Corcoran Group has the listing.

The sophisticated house, recently renovated, at 1620 Deerfield Road offers 6,400 square feet of living space with large entertainment spaces for family and friends, and even a rooftop terrace.

The shingled home’s wood deck leads to a grand foyer with high ceilings. On one side is a formal dining room, while on the other is a spacious living room featuring a fireplace and 22-foot-high ceilings with many windows that allow natural light to pour in. A large industrial fan adds a stylish touch. French doors lead outonto another wood deck overlooking the backyard.

The living room also flows into a den with another fireplace and nearly 22-foot-high ceilings. The den is connected to the chef’s kitchen with a large center island, top-of-the-line appliances and a breakfast room that overlook the heated pool, surrounded by a lush landscaping. Access the back deck from the kitchen to find more entertaining space.

A walk-in pantry, a powder room and a laundry room can be found just off the kitchen. There is also a spacious family room, which also has access to a deck that connects it to the pool area.

The first floor, a total of 3,000 square feet, also is home to the primary bedroom suite. The luxurious bathroom includes dual vanities, a soaking tub and a water closet, as well as two walk-in closets.

There is also a space on the first floor that can be used as an office or a bedroom, as it includes a walk-in closet, with private access. A full bathroom can be found nearby.

There are two staircases that lead upstairs, the main one and a set of service stairs from the den/kitchen area.

The 1,200-square-foot second level offers 12-foot, 10-inch-high ceilings, three bedrooms and access to the rooftop terrace.

The larger bedroom is an en suite with two walk-in closets and access to an attic space for storage. Nearby stairs lead up to the roof. A juliette balcony that looks out over the living room leads to the other side of the home, where there are two more bedrooms (both en suites though one bathroom has access from the hallway, as well), a sitting room and a bonus room that can be used as another bedroom thanks to closet space.

Down on the 2,200-square-foot, fully finished lower level, there is a recreational room, a gym, a bathroom and a bonus room, as well as plenty of storage.

A 440-square-foot garage is connected to the lower level. Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 1620 Deerfield Road, Water Mill| Agent: Mala Sander, Corcoran ] GMAP

Email [email protected] with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.