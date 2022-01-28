Million Dollar Listing New York‘s Tyler Whitman has been a part of countless sales in his real estate career, but there is no doubt this one was extra special.

Whitman, who works at Triplemint and is based in Manhattan where he oversees the Whitman Team, has purchased an 18-century Sag Harbor home at 43 Garden Street for $2.75 million.

“Tyler was the perfect buyer for this house! And he was smart enough to immediately jump on the opportunity to make it his own!” listing broker Mala Sander of Corcoran told Behind The Hedges. Sander listed the home in April and it went into contract in September. The last ask was $2.995 million.

“I’ve always fantasized about owning a historic village home, but definitely didn’t want to take on any renovations,” says Whitman. “I also didn’t want a developer-style renovation that tore all the charm and history out. This house was the perfect mix.”

The 2,090-square-foot home, originally built in 1792, boasts lots of historic charm, including custom, handcrafted millwork and ironwork throughout, as well as wide-plank oak floors, and a shiplap ceiling with exposed wood beams. The he kitchen is open to the dining room and features custom soapstone countertops with an integrated sink on the island, a Wolf range and custom cabinetry that seamlessly incorporates the Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele dishwasher.

Whitman will enjoy the owner’s suite, which features built-in cabinetry, a walk-in closet and a bath with dual vanities. There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The sunroom at the back of the home flows into an indoor/outdoor space that opens to the backyard of the 0.09-acre property. The space is complete with a dining patio and waterfall reflecting pool. The location is ideal, just steps away from the heart of the village shops, restaurants, the Sag Harbor Cinema, Bay Street Theater and more.

“Sag Harbor might be the single most charming village in the country,” says Whitman when asked why he chose to buy in the village.”But also as someone who really enjoys the lifestyle that comes with living out here, Sag Harbor is the most convenient location. I can be anywhere in under 15 minutes.”

Whitman, who often posts on social media about his love of riding horses, also says that “Equestrian life has definitely become an addiction. I wouldn’t say it’s the reason I bought out here, but it’s definitely at the top of my list of things I love to do here. But I was dreaming of living here long before I had a horse.”

Since a real estate agent is always working, this is not completely a vacation home. “I’m always working everywhere I go. And I’ve started an amazing team here. John Caulfield and Katie Haggerty are my Hamptons market partners and we are on fire right now — $20 million in contract this month, and three listings about to launch. I think you’ll see us ranking among the top sales teams out here by the end of this year.”

Whitman joined the cast of Million Dollar Listing New York in season 8, alongside Ryan Serhant, Steve Gold and Kirsten Jordan.

Perhaps he will do some deals in the Hamptons with Serhant, whose new firm SERHANT got its first listing in the Hamptons last year and had one of the top sales of 2021.

