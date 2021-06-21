Live Like A Queen (or King) on Quiogue’s Palatial Peninsula

The home is impressive, not only for its size, but what it holds inside—40 rooms with many unique features such as a live theater with a stage, a dance room and an octagonal indoor pool below a conservatory, with glass floors, that looks down at the pool. In addition to the main home, there is a 1,500-square-foot carriage house, an outdoor pool and a pool house wiht a kitchenette.

“It’s one of the biggest houses I’ve been,” Egan said by phone recently (and he’s been in some pretty bighomes as one of the top agents at his former firm).