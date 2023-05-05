House of the Day

Bridgehampton Oceanfront House Offered Pre-Completion for Nearly $80M

By Posted on
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
An aerial view of what the house at 165 Surfside Drive in Bridgehampton will look like once completed.

A Farrell Custom Home on the ocean in Bridgehampton may not be completed yet, but it is already on the market. At nearly $80 million, it was one of the most expensive pieces of Hamptons real estate available today.

“Oceanfront properties of this caliber are exceptionally rare especially ones paired with this level of design and programming,” Bespoke Real Estate said in a statement.

Bespoke has the exclusive listing at $79.995 million.

“If you add that up with this being new construction offered by the prolific Farrell brand and you have a singularly unique offering in the market the likes of which will not be available again in the foreseeable future.”

The 1.5-acre property at 165 Surfside Drive offers 125 feet of direct ocean frontage with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean. Once complete in December of 2023, the house will span 8,600 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

Designed by Will Minnear Architect, there are open-concept main living spaces with floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood windows and doors. The kitchen will hold custom Ciuffo cabinetry and high-end appliances with a mirrored finish.

A floating staircase with a glass railing leads to the second level.

Other interior features include a Lutron lighting system, high ceilings throughout, concealed air registers, concealed hardware, radiant heated floorings and a central vacuum.

Up on the 4,476-square-foot rooftop terrace will be a putting green, a bar, a dining area and an eight-by-eight-foot spa — similar to the house on nearby Sandpiper Lane that was Joe Farrell’s residence, which he sold in 2021.

Farrell also sold his famed Bridgehampton estate, dubbed Sandcastle, which has been rented by celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

At the Surfside Drive project, there are also plans for an attached six-car heated garage.

A heated gunite pool and spa will sit oceanside. Meanwhile, a private boardwalk will lead to the beach.

The house will feature Trespa Panel exterior siding, glass and metal terrace railings and mahogany decking over EPDM roofing.

[Listing: 165 Surfside Drive, Bridgehampton | Brokers: Bespoke Real Estate ] GMAP

Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
A conceptual rendering of the house at 165 Surfside Drive.
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
Floor-to-ceiling windows provide the best view of the ocean
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
The kitchen will feature Ciuffo custom cabinetry
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
Plans for the open-concept living space
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
A conceptual rendering of the primary bedroom
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
A conceptual rendering of the primary bathroom
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
The media room, as seen in a conceptual rendering
Bridgehampton, Surfside Drive, Farrell House
An oceanside pool is included in the plans

About the Author

Read the latest issue of Behind the Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites