Bridgehampton Oceanfront House Offered Pre-Completion for Nearly $80M

A Farrell Custom Home on the ocean in Bridgehampton may not be completed yet, but it is already on the market. At nearly $80 million, it was one of the most expensive pieces of Hamptons real estate available today.

“Oceanfront properties of this caliber are exceptionally rare especially ones paired with this level of design and programming,” Bespoke Real Estate said in a statement.

Bespoke has the exclusive listing at $79.995 million.

“If you add that up with this being new construction offered by the prolific Farrell brand and you have a singularly unique offering in the market the likes of which will not be available again in the foreseeable future.”

The 1.5-acre property at 165 Surfside Drive offers 125 feet of direct ocean frontage with uninterrupted views of the Atlantic Ocean. Once complete in December of 2023, the house will span 8,600 square feet of living space with eight bedrooms and eight-and-a-half bathrooms.

Designed by Will Minnear Architect, there are open-concept main living spaces with floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood windows and doors. The kitchen will hold custom Ciuffo cabinetry and high-end appliances with a mirrored finish.

A floating staircase with a glass railing leads to the second level.

Other interior features include a Lutron lighting system, high ceilings throughout, concealed air registers, concealed hardware, radiant heated floorings and a central vacuum.

Up on the 4,476-square-foot rooftop terrace will be a putting green, a bar, a dining area and an eight-by-eight-foot spa — similar to the house on nearby Sandpiper Lane that was Joe Farrell’s residence, which he sold in 2021.

Farrell also sold his famed Bridgehampton estate, dubbed Sandcastle, which has been rented by celebrities like Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

At the Surfside Drive project, there are also plans for an attached six-car heated garage.

A heated gunite pool and spa will sit oceanside. Meanwhile, a private boardwalk will lead to the beach.

The house will feature Trespa Panel exterior siding, glass and metal terrace railings and mahogany decking over EPDM roofing.

[Listing: 165 Surfside Drive, Bridgehampton | Brokers: Bespoke Real Estate ] GMAP