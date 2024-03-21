This modern French Provincial home at 153 Egypt Lane is asking $10.7 million.

An elegant estate home in the Hamptons, which just hit the market this week, could easily be mistaken for somewhere on the Gold Coast, as the CeeJackTeam at Compass points out. Jack Pearson and Jeremy Dunham’s listing on the prestigious Egypt Lane is asking $10.7 million.

“This ‘Gold Coast’ property is the trifecta of location: across the street from the iconic Maidstone Club, steps from Wiborg’s Beach and two blocks from East Hampton Village Main Street,” the listing description says. Plus, there is an ocean view from an observation deck.

Described as a modern French Provincial, this 4,330-square-foot home boasts 1920s architectural details, but was recently renovated for modern-day living. “The symmetry of architecture is truly unparalleled and must be seen.”

An entryway leads to a living room with a fireplace flanked by French doors that spill out onto a patio overlooking the landscaped gardens.

A grand hallway takes you to the dining room that features a fireplace with a large eat-in kitchen across the hall. The kitchen includes a center island, plenty of counter space for meal prep and a commercial-grade stove. A breakfast area is located against a windowed corner overlooking the grounds.

There is also a spacious family room with a powder room and storage. Next door is the expansive garage with room for two cars.

The residence offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a separate wing on the first floor for the primary bedroom and another en suite guest room, separated by a hallway. The primary bathroom features a walk-in shower, a water closet and a standalone soaking tub that has a view of the property. Natural light also pours in through a skylight.

A laundry room can also be found on this wing, as well. There are also a total of two half-baths on the first level.

The two other bedrooms boast privacy with separate staircases to get to each of them on the second level. The first en suite bedroom features a bathroom with a shower, tub and water closet, as well as two closets. A spiral staircase leads up the observation deck atop the home.

The second bedroom has a bathroom across from a hallway from the sleeping chambers and a walk-in closet with much storage space.

The one-acre property includes a heated gunite pool and separate pool house with a full bathroom, surrounded by hedges for privacy.

