Hamptons Modern French Provincial Home Just Lists for $10.7M

Hamptons, French Provincial
This modern French Provincial home at 153 Egypt Lane is asking $10.7 million.
Courtesy of Compass

An elegant estate home in the Hamptons, which just hit the market this week, could easily be mistaken for somewhere on the Gold Coast, as the CeeJackTeam at Compass points out. Jack Pearson and Jeremy Dunham’s listing on the prestigious Egypt Lane is asking $10.7 million.

“This ‘Gold Coast’ property is the trifecta of location: across the street from the iconic Maidstone Club, steps from Wiborg’s Beach and two blocks from East Hampton Village Main Street,” the listing description says. Plus, there is an ocean view from an observation deck.

Described as a modern French Provincial, this 4,330-square-foot home boasts 1920s architectural details, but was recently renovated for modern-day living. “The symmetry of architecture is truly unparalleled and must be seen.”

Hamptons, French Provincial
The 4,300-square-foot home was recently renovated.Courtesy of Compass

An entryway leads to a living room with a fireplace flanked by French doors that spill out onto a patio overlooking the landscaped gardens.

A grand hallway takes you to the dining room that features a fireplace with a large eat-in kitchen across the hall. The kitchen includes a center island, plenty of counter space for meal prep and a commercial-grade stove. A breakfast area is located against a windowed corner overlooking the grounds.

There is also a spacious family room with a powder room and storage. Next door is the expansive garage with room for two cars.

The residence offers four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a separate wing on the first floor for the primary bedroom and another en suite guest room, separated by a hallway. The primary bathroom features a walk-in shower, a water closet and a standalone soaking tub that has a view of the property. Natural light also pours in through a skylight.

Hamptons, French Provincial
The view from the observation deck at this modern French Provincial home in East Hampton Village.Courtesy of Compass

A laundry room can also be found on this wing, as well. There are also a total of two half-baths on the first level.

The two other bedrooms boast privacy with separate staircases to get to each of them on the second level. The first en suite bedroom features a bathroom with a shower, tub and water closet, as well as two closets. A spiral staircase leads up the observation deck atop the home.

The second bedroom has a bathroom across from a hallway from the sleeping chambers and a walk-in closet with much storage space.

The one-acre property includes a heated gunite pool and separate pool house with a full bathroom, surrounded by hedges for privacy.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 153 Egypt Lane, East Hampton Village | Brokes: Jack Pearson and Jeremy Dunham, CeeJackTeam at Compass | GMAP

Email [email protected] with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Courtesy of Compass
Courtesy of Compass
The living roomCourtesy of Compass
Inside the eat-in kitchenCourtesy of Compass
Another view of the kitchenCourtesy of Compass
The commercial-grade stoveCourtesy of Compass
The breakfast area in the kitchenCourtesy of Compass
The family roomCourtesy of Compass
Stairs leading to one of the upstair bedroomsCourtesy of Compass
One of the second-level bedrooms enjoys its own private space.Courtesy of Compass
A spiral staircase leads to the observation deck.Courtesy of Compass
Another view of the observation deckCourtesy of Compass
The pool areaCourtesy of Compass
An aerial view of the one-acre propertyCourtesy of Compass

