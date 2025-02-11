Norman Jaffe-design in Bridgehampton Asks $9 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A barn-style home in Bridgehampton designed by the esteemed architect Norman Jaffe has come to market at $9 million.

“With a prime location, over 1.5 acres of very private land, and an original architectural gem in mint condition, this property is a perfect 10 that shouldn’t be missed,” says Beate V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty, who has the exclusive listing.

Jaffe, known for his contemporary, sculptural homes, designed more than 600 projects, 50 of which were in the Hamptons, during his 35-year career. He pioneered modernist designs here, innovatively using natural materials, such as stone and wood, in his designs when that was considered avant-garde four decades ago. The highly sought-after architect died in 1993.

Though the south-of-the-highway address is 95 Jobs Lane, the contemporary residence is situated on a private dead-end street just off Jobs Lane, which ends at Sam’s Creek and is close to the ocean. Several of the homes were in the Sam’s Creek area, where he also once lived just across the creek.

Built in 1977, the house was one of three original houses at Pointe Mecox. The original owner was John F. (Jack) Whitaker, a longtime sports announcer for CBS and NBC. It was sold in 2002 to Mark and Wendy Biderman, who undertook a renovation and expansion, adding a two-car garage with a bedroom above.

With 5,000 square feet of living space, the shingled house features high-quality construction with spacious interiors, vaulted ceilings featuring natural wood and skylights and three fireplaces, including one in the eat-in kitchen. There are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus room to expand.

The second-story reveals a large primary suite with a fireplace and access to a deck.

Sliding panel doors lead to the exterior, where there is mahogany decking overlooking the 1.53-acre property. The property boasts mature landscaping, such as zen-like gardens, bluestone patios and specimen trees such as a Cherry Tree, Japanese Maple, Copper Beach and Dogwood. A 20-by-40-foot heated pool provides the perfect place to cool off during the summer. There is also an outdoor shower to wash off the sand.

For golf enthusiasts, there is a green with a sand trap and a tee box. The ample-sized lot also provides enough room to add a tennis court.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 95 Jobs Lane, Bridgehampton | Broker: Beate V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.