Norman Jaffe’s Former Bridgehampton Residence Sells for $9.85 Million

A creek-front home designed by the noted architect Norman Jaffe, which once served as one of his own homes, has once again changed hands.

Stacey Bronfman, the former wife of billionaire Seagram heir Matthew Bronfman, sold the home at 75 Sam’s Creek in Bridgehampton for $9.85 million on April 13. William Wolff, out of Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s East Hampton office, had the listing.

The home initially went on the market in the summer of 2020 for $11.5 million. It went into contract in February when Terry Cohen of Saunders & Associates brought the buyer and a deal was inked.

Jaffe, known for his contemporary, sculptural homes, built the home in 1977, according to Douglas Elliman. During his 35-year career, Jaffe designed more than 600 projects, 50 of which were in the Hamptons, where he became known for his pioneering designs.

“Jaffe’s greatest achievement, one that in some ways surpassed Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonian vision of houses integrated with landscape, was at Sam’s Creek in Bridgehampton, a grouping of six houses built by Jaffe between 1972 and 1982,” according to a 2004 article in The New York Times by Alastair Gordon, an award-winning critic and author who has written about Jaffe’s work.

“Jaffe saw Sam’s Creek as his chance to create an alternative to the kind of sprawl that had started to afflict the East End by the 1970s,” the article continues. “He created a sequence of low horizontal forms that floated cloud-like across the landscape.”

Jaffe died in 1993.

The 4,000-square-foot contemporary home is located off of Ocean Road, just two blocks from Straight Beach. The home has been updated over the years, most recently in 2018, but has kept true to the Jaffe design. It has five bedrooms, four baths, two living rooms each with a stone fireplace, and water views from the main living spaces.

The 1.1-acre property also has a heated gunite pool and outdoor built-in barbecue. A long private dock allows direct access to the creek.

A garage and deck were added in 1992.

Records show Cupid S K B Properties LLC bought the property in 2007 for $6.3 million.

