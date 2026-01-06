Penthouse 320 inside the Watchcase Factory at 15 Church Street in Sag Harbor features brick walls, beamed-ceilings and a fireplace, as well as three exposures.

Currently, there is just one residence available at the Watchcase Factory Lofts in Sag Harbor Village— and this stylish penthouse offers three exposures and a private rooftop terrace with panoramic vistas.

Penthouse 320 at 15 Church Street in Sag Harbor occupies the entire third floor of the southwest wing of the building. The asking price is $5.995 million.

“There is nothing else like it in Sag Harbor Village,” says the CeeJackTeam at Compass, which exclusively represents the listing. The CeeJackTeam has been selling condos inside the Watchcase Factory since it was completed.

“Acclaimed designer Steven Gambrel has flawlessly woven the history of the Watchcase Factory into contemporary 21st-century design with customized details including fumed oak floors, custom millwork, rich honed marble surfaces and exceptional fittings throughout,” the description reads. Other features include pine-beamed ceilings and exposed brick, all nods to original elements in the original 1881 factory.

A gallery hall opens into a dramatic, triple-exposed, 33-foot great room under a 10-foot-high ceiling with views of the Watchcase Pavilion and grounds.

The loft-like space boasts a fireplace and an open kitchen, equipped with Thermador appliances, which feature 2-inch stone slab countertops.

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo offers 1,900 square feet of sunlit living spaces thanks to seven-foot windows.

The primary suite is an expansive space with a walk-in closet and a five-fixture bath.

The 600-square-foot terrace also has a fire pit, making it a prime spot for outdoor entertaining.

This residence comes with two designated underground parking spaces, one is a private garage with 344 square feet of storage, plus another parking spot.

The Watchcase Factory is located just one block from Sag Harbor’s Main Street. The complex, formerly home to the Bulova Watch Case Factory, includes 63 lofts, a townhouse, a garden and bungalow condominiums.

Amenities include a superintendent, an on-site building manager, a concierge and an outdoor saltwater pool flanked by a large, landscaped courtyard.

The Watchcase Pavilion offers a fitness room, a yoga/aerobics studio, locker rooms with a sauna, a treatment room and a lounge with a fireplace and a catering kitchen for private parties.

The Grand Lobby Living Room hosts the Vault Bar and Inglenook Lounge with a large two-sided fireplace.

Check out more photos below.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.