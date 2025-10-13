Black Dog Construction has completed the home at 41 Montauk Avenue in Sag Harbor, just as it sells another new build at 19 Walker Avenue in Sag Harbor’s Azurest.

A brand new custom house in Sag Harbor, built by Mick Brosnan Black Dog Construction, has recently sold, but there is still another available, according to the CeeJackTeam at Compass.

“He builds each and every home as if it is his very own — because it often ends up that way!” says Jack Pearson of Brosnan. “Sometimes he will move in rather than sell, so 41 Montauk and 19 Walker both have personal touches and special elements that convey careful workmanship and a design for living. Mick has built many homes in the village, and they all speak to the character of the street and neighborhood in which they are found.”

“Building homes is my business, but it’s also my passion,” says Brosnan. “One of my favorite parts is introducing new people to my homes and explaining what goes into it. I have built quite a few homes on the East End and made some lifelong friends with the people I have sold them to. One of my best friends, Steven, bought the very first home I built with the intention to sell in Montauk. We have been friends for 25 years since then!”

Perhaps the same will happen with the buyers of 19 Walker Avenue in the historic waterfront neighborhood of Azurest. It sold on October 3 for $3.25 million. The last ask was $3,750,000.

Therese Piamenta at SERHANT. brought the buyer.

Just completed, the 3,000-square-foot house offers six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bath, all in a light-filled, modern space. The bright and beachy aesthetic features contemporary finishes, clean lines and a strong attention to detail for which Black Dog Construction has become known.

The first level holds four en-suite bedrooms, while the upper level presents the primary suite and a massive open great room with a living space centered around a stone gas fireplace and custom built-ins. The open chef’s kitchen boasts induction cooking and Plain and Fancy cabinetry.

In the primary bedroom, there are custom-built-in closets and an entryway with organized storage. Each bathroom features artisan marble and glass tiles with Rohl plumbing fixtures.

Downstairs, the expansive foyer leads to the bedrooms and a flexible recreation space.

There is also an attached one-car garage.

The 0.29-acre property holds a heated gunite pool surrounded by a patio and landscaping.

The coveted neighborhood of Azurest has its own private beach right on the bay, and it’s a quick drive to Sag Harbor’s restaurants, shops and entertainment.

While the new owners enjoy their home at 19 Walker Avenue, there is new build still available at 41 Montauk Avenue, on the other side of Hampton Road, in the main part of Sag Harbor Village.

This house is considerably larger at 5,500 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and light-filled rooms, all ready for immediate occupancy.

This one is asking $5,495,000.

“The forward-thinking design details include Lefroy Brooks plumbing fixtures throughout, washlet-equipped water closets, radiant flooring, Plain and Fancy cabinetry, automated shades, Lutron lighting, Sonos and more,” the CeeJackTeam listing description says.

There is also a two-car attached garage.

Sited on a corner lot on a half an acre with flat topography, there is a heated gunite pool and pool house spread.

Check out more photos below of 41 Montauk Avenue.

