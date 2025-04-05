Designer Steven Gambrel’s Sag Harbor Compound Earns $21M

A waterfront compound in Sag Harbor Village, owned by the acclaimed interior designer Steven Gambrel, sold over the winter for $21 million.

Suffolk County deed transfers available this week show the “society” designer’s house at 53 Glover Street traded on Feb. 11, 2025.

Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group exclusively represented the property on Upper Sag Harbor Cove, which was asking $25 million. She declined to comment.

The buyer’s name was shielded by a limited liabity company.

When it first came back on the market in June of 2024, Breitenbach told Behind The Hedges boasted about the uniue property that includes a restored late 18th-century main residence, a waterfront guest house and an elegant stone dining pavilion all on 0.87-acre parcel.

“The property’s pool and dock provide dazzling sunset views over the water. In addition to all the amenities the home offers, it has an ideal location just a short stroll to Main Street, where one can find all the best restaurants, art galleries, and cultural attractions — plus deep-water marinas,” she said at the time. “It is a great place to embrace our coveted lifestyle — nothing compares!”

Gambrel purchased the Sag Harbor 0.87-acre property in 2002 for $1.55 million and has spent many years restoring, designing and modernized the 1790s house.

The founder and principal of S.R. Gambrel Inc., his designs grace some of the most valuable real estate in the Hamptons, as well as other ultra-luxury areas throughout the world.

While the 5,300-square-foot house had been available as a seasonal/summer rental over the years, it went on the market for the first last year for the first time since he bought it.

Gambrel also used to own two houses across the street at 52 and 56 Glover Street. The bigger home at 56 Glover Street, a renovated home from 1810, was sold in May of 2021 for $6.25 million, while the 3,000-square-foot home at 52 Glover Street, which he called, “Little Glover, sold in May 2022 for $6 million. It was featured in his second book, StevenGambrel Perspective.

At one time, the two properties were offered together for $13.495 million. Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group represented Gambrel in both deals.

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on X and Instagram.