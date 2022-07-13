Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A Sag Harbor Village cottage built by noted New York interior designer Steven Gambrel sold this spring and the new owners have now listed it for sale for a quick flip.

The current asking price for 52 Glover Street is $6.4 million — $400,000 more than when Gambrel sold the 3,000-square-foot house in May for $6 million.

The “echoes the charm and vernacular of a seafarer’s home,” according to the current listing with Susan Sprott of Sotheby’s International Realty. The home, called “Little Glover,” is featured in his second book Steven Gambrel Perspective.

Built in 2017, it was originally designed as a guest cottage for a larger main residence, as they were once part of the same parcel. The bigger home at 56 Glover Street, a renovated home from 1810, was sold in May of 2021 for $6.25 million, according to property records.

At one time, the two properties were offered together for $13.495 million.

Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group represented Gambrel in both deals.

The smaller three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath cottage, which sits on 0.19-acre, was “a bit of a laboratory for my architectural and design interests,” Gambrel told 1stDibs for Introspective magazine in 2018.

The home dons blue and gray tones, both inside and out, giving it a nautical feel. “Blues, grays and silvers offer the best contrast with the clarity of light,” he said. “They feel modern and crisp.”

Though the designs harken to the village’s historic whaling past, it exudes all the modern amenities sought by buyers these days.

Gambrel, who founded the interior design firm S.R. Gambrel, Inc. in 1996, said he brought in the architectural firm Historical Concepts to help him include details of historic homes, such as pine paneling from an 18th-century house in Salem, Massachusetts. The magazine also pointed to 18th-century-inspired paneling in the sitting room, rough-coat plaster walls and a fireplace mantel made of ancient marble in the front parlor.

The second floor offers a luxurious primary suite and two additional en suite bedrooms, according to Sotheby’s. There is a pool, as well as lush gardens.

“This is truly a rare, one-of-a-kind country home superbly created in the heart of Sag Harbor Village,” the listing says.

Gambrel has put his mark on homes throughout the world, and has worked on many within Sag Harbor. For instance, 20 Union Street, now for sale at $13.495 million, includes a unique kitchen with mosaic house Tirol cement tile in green, a hand-carved marble island, custom-designed cabinetry and wood shelves painted a high gloss black with hardware of different metals.

