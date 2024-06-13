Designer Steven Gambrel Lists Sag Harbor Compound for $25M

Steven Gambrel purchased this 1790s home for $1.55 million in 2002. Now it’s for sale for $25 million.

A waterfront compound in Sag Harbor Village, owned by the acclaimed interior designer Steven Gambrel, has come to market for $25 million. Susan Breitenbach of the Corcoran Group is exclusively representing the property.

“53 Glover is so unique, as it is a famed designer’s incredible waterfront compound – complete with a restored late 18th-century main residence, a waterfront guest house, and an elegant stone dining pavilion, all set on beautiful grounds,” Breitenbach says.

“The property’s pool and dock provide dazzling sunset views over the water. In addition to all the amenities the home offers, it has an ideal location just a short stroll to Main Street, where one can find all the best restaurants, art galleries, and cultural attractions — plus deep-water marinas,” she continues. “It is a great place to embrace our coveted lifestyle — nothing compares!”

Gambrel, the founder and principal of S.R. Gambrel Inc., is considered the “society” designer. His designs grace some of the most valuable real estate in the Hamptons, as well as other ultra-luxury areas throughout the world.

The designer purchased the Sag Harbor 0.87-acre property in 2002 for $1.55 million and has spent many years designing it.

While it has been available as a seasonal/summer rental over the years, this is the first time the home’s been up for sale since he bought it. He completely restored and modernized the 1790s house.

A white picket fence and waist-high hedges surround the front of the neo-eclectic white house with blue shutters.

It all begins with a foyer with exposed wood beams that leads into a double-height living room that features a wood-burning fireplace. It leads into a deluxe chef’s kitchen and a paneled library. There are four en suite bedrooms.

With 5,300 square feet of living space, the home includes many entertaining areas, including a covered bluestone patio overlooking the pool and a rolling lawn that leads down to the water.

There is a separate garage.

The property provides breathtaking sunset views.

Gambrel also used to own two houses across the street at 52 and 56 Glover Street. The bigger home at 56 Glover Street, a renovated home from 1810, was sold in May of 2021 for $6.25 million, while the 3,000-square-foot home at 52 Glover Street, which he called, “Little Glover, sold in May 2022 for $6 million. It was featured in his second book, Steven Gambrel Perspective.

At one time, the two properties were offered together for $13.495 million. Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group represented Gambrel in both deals.

[Listing: 53 Glover Street, Sag Harbor | Broker: Susan Breitenbach, the Corcoran Group| GMAP

