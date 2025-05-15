Historic Hannibal French Home in Sag Harbor Asks $18M

The Hannibal French House at 186 Main Street in Sag Harbor is one of the quintessential historic homes in the village.

One of the most important historic homes in Sag Harbor Village is back on the market, this time for $17,995,000. The Hannibal French House, a national landmark, is now listed with Susan Breitenbach of The Corcoran Group.

Prominently located at 186 Main Street, the Captain’s Row house was originally built in the 1790s and later acquired by whaling fleet owner Hannibal French.

An 1860 addition was overseen by Minard Lafever, an early 19th-century architect with several designs part of the National Register of Historic Places, such as the Old Whalers Church in Sag Harbor and the St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church in Brooklyn Heights.

In 1948, the mansion was purchased by Charles Edison, the former Governor of New Jersey who also served as the United States Secretary of the Navy and the son of inventor Thomas Edison. Under his ownership, he undertook a major restoration of the house.

Today, the stately home boasts 6,500 square feet of space reimagined by renowned British designer Veere Grenney, who “merged the contrast of classic grandeur and modern comfort, offering a casual elegance that will impress the most discerning tastes,” the listing description says.

It features Sag Harbor’s only formal ballroom, an elegant dining room and a gourmet kitchen with a marble island and high-end appliances. Other features include 10 fireplaces.

There are seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and two half bathrooms.

Set on 0.59 acres of manicured grounds with a covered deck, the house enjoys privacy thanks to towering trees, as well as a luxurious heated gunite pool.

Situated just steps from the heart of Sag Harbor Village, this listing is close to everything.

Last year, the house was listed with a different brokerage for $18.9 million.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 186 Main Street, Sag Harbor | Broker: Susan Breitenbach, The Corcoran Group]

