Sag Harbor Village Sees Significant, Luxury Sales

Sag Harbor’s first-quarter sales include 110 Division Street, a single-family residence seen here, and a townhome in The Watchase complex, which marks the priciest sale ever for the development.

Douglas Elliman agents Zachary and Nicole Tunick recently closed deals on two high-end properties in Sag Harbor Village, reflecting the growing demand for homes in the coveted, waterfront village, including the most expensive townhouse ever sold at The Watchcase development.

Two of the recent sales are in the historic district, a short distance from each other. The first is a single-family house at 110 Division Street, sold after a two-year, $3 million renovation. Suffolk County deed transfers show the deal closed for $4,795,000 on Jan. 30. Michael Shultz of Bespoke brought the buyer to this deal.

The 5,000-square-foot house was restored by TV personalities-turned- developers Gretta Monahan and actor Ricky Paull Goldin, who modernized the home while also maintaining its Greek Revival facade and historical character. The property last traded in June of 2021 for $1.45 million.

This design duo has been active in the Hamptons real estate market, buying, renovating and selling homes. Their other projects include 1553 Noyac Path, outside the village in Sag Harbor, and 392 North Magee Street in Southampton, where they also collaborated with Tunicks on the sales and marketing, listing 110 Division Street for $5.2 million in October of 2024.

The six-bed, seven-and-a-half bath house was originally built in 1885. Light-filled rooms invite large gatherings, while the ‘library’ offers a cozy haven for quiet moments,” according to the listing.

A gunite pool can be found on the 0.18-acre property, which is within walking distance to the village shops, restaurants and entertainment.

With property values rising, they emphasized that Sag Harbor is not just a wonderful place to buy in terms of lifestyle, but that it’s also a safe investment. “It has something for everyone,” Nicole Tunick said.

Around the same time, the power couple sold 2 Sage Street, a two-story ownhouse located at The Watchcase, the historic, former Bulova Watchcase factory in the heart of Sag Harbor Village. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath condo traded it at $3,885,000.

The trade marks the priciest sale in the development’s nearly 15-year history since the 19th-century building was transformed into a high-end, residential complex. Susan Sprott from Sotheby’s brought the buyer.

According to the Tunicks, this record-setting sale was a natural progression given the rising property values and the limited quantity of homes at The Watchcase.

“This pristine house perfectly balances seclusion with the resort-style amenities of The Watchcase,” the listing said. The southern-facing entry porch leads to a 3,012-square-foot floor plan that features an eat-in kitchen and a living/dining room with a fireplace. French doors open to a terrace with an outdoor shower. The second level holds three bedrooms, including the primary bedroom suite that boasts a lounge area with a fireplace and a luxurious windowed bathroom with a walk-in closet. A finished lower level provides the fourth bedroom, a bathroom and a mud room. There is even a private one-car garage and a designated underground parking space with direct access to the lower level of the house and an elevator for easy access to all floors. The townhouses at The Watchcase were inspired by the turn-of-the-century sea captains’ homes, beachside bungalows and the cottages from around the village. “This residence represents the best of both worlds: enjoying extensive conveniences and amenities at The Watchcase while maintaining the privacy and space of a single-family residence,” the listing said. Owners also benefit from hotel-style amenities, including five-star concierge services, a saltwater pool, The Watchcase Pavilion (a holistic fitness center and events lounge) and the Vault Bar, which features a commanding two-sided fireplace. Both the townhouse and the single-family residence at 110 Division Street are walking distance from Sag Harbor’s restaurants and shops, ideal for buyers looking for convenience and the option of going car-free. The Watchcase is positioned just one block from Sag Harbor’s Main Street and two blocks from the harbor.

The Tunicks said they have seen an uptick in sales in the first quarter, and noted that almost half of their clients want to buy in Sag Harbor — a reflection of the Village’s growing demand.

They highlighted the Village’s prime location in between East Hampton and Southampton, its great restaurants and nightlife, the artistic atmosphere, and its family-friendliness.

Aside from the $21 million sale of designer Steven Gambrel’s Sag Harbor home, reported in early April by Behind The Hedges, other sales of note Sag Harbor Village in the first quarter include:

• 323 Division Street, a newly finished 5,500-square-foot house on a 0.70-acre parcel in the heart of the village with a 50-foot heated gunite, saltwater pool. It traded for $4.1 million on Jan. 17.

• 36 Bluff Point Road, a wood vacant 0.57-acre lot in the Jesse Hill section of the village, traded for $3.75 million on Jan. 16.

• 17 Meredith Avenue, a three-bedroom saltbox-style house, in a coveted beach community, sold for $1.8 million on Jan. 17. The 0.58-acre property has plenty of room to add a pool. While not in downtown Sag Harbor, it is close to the village with a bay beach at the end of the block.

• 47 Madison Street, originally built in 1791 and recently brought back to its former glory, traded on Jan. 24 for $2.7 million. Offering just shy of 1,500 square feet with three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths in the heart of the village, the house enjoys a backyard with a garden, a pergola-covered dining area, a heated gunite plunge pool and a secret garden.