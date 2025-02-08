Mala Sander+Team: The Dream Team for East End Real Estate

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

For more than two decades, Mala Sander of The Corcoran Group has been one of the most successful real estate agents on the East End, perennially earning top rankings for sales volume. But since forming her real estate team – which officially launched in 2021 – Sander defines success a little differently.

“The key to long-term success isn’t just personal achievement; it’s about empowering those around you,” Sander says. “I love sharing my knowledge to help my team grow, so together we can provide unparalleled service to our clients.”

Sander has mentored and coached her team members – which include her daughter, salesperson Tina Pignatelli, salespeople Kyle Koz and Chris Carney, and operations manager Chelsea Lillie – and helped them to grow as real estate professionals and achieve considerable success. In each of the past three years, Mala Sander+Team has been Corcoran’s No. 1 team on the East End for sales volume. Real Trends/Wall Street Journal also recognized the team as among the top 100 teams overall in New York State for 2024.

Sander had a 20-year career in corporate leadership and marketing at IBM, which gave her strong footing for the world of luxury real estate. Born in India and raised in the tri-state area, she began visiting the Hamptons in the 1980s when she met her husband, Jeff, whose parents had built a house in Sag Harbor in 1950. Mala and Jeff bought a home on North Haven and moved there full-time in 2000. A year later, she launched her real estate career and quickly became a powerhouse in the market.

Sander quickly built her business. By 2005, she was the No. 1 broker in her office in sales volume, and by 2009 she was named to Corcoran Real Estate’s President’s Council as a top performer worldwide, a distinction that she would go on to earn annually. “I really enjoy the trust of my clients,” she says. “They are constantly referring business to me, so my business has grown and grown.” She also joined the International Luxury Alliance, an affiliation of luxury specialists who notify each other of special listings and share referrals and expertise.

As Sander’s business expanded, she brought her daughter aboard to work with her. Then, Koz and Carney were added, and Lillie was tapped to keep team members on track. “Chelsea is the one who keeps everything moving – she worries about the nitty gritty of scheduling and paperwork and keeps us organized,” Sander says. “She’s the hub of our wheel – all roads lead back to Chelsea.

“It’s a robust team,” Sander says. “Each member plays a pivotal role, but collaboration is at the heart of their success. We work together seamlessly, which means our clients get the benefit of not just one agent, but a full powerhouse team,” and that collaboration extends beyond their team to the entire industry.

“We have strong relationships with agents throughout the East End, and this means more access to listings, off-market opportunities, and stronger negotiations for our clients,” Sander says.

Mala Sander+Team, whose coverage area extends throughout the Hamptons, provides clients with concierge services that extend far beyond the transaction itself. “Buying or selling a luxury property isn’t just about the deal – it’s about the entire experience,” Sander says. “Our clients trust us to handle everything, from finding the right architect to securing the best restaurant reservations. We connect them with top-tier professionals, whether they need a contractor, a property manager or help navigating local regulations.”

For sellers, Sander and her team pride themselves on their ability to price properties correctly. “We give our clients the best pricing advice to get the top value for their listing,” she says. “We then promote the property through all the channels, including social media, advertising and through our networks. When we get an offer, we’re strong negotiators to get them the best deal. We help them with whatever else they need – like emptying out their house or putting in new smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to pass the C/O inspection.” For a recent new construction on Strongs Lane in Water Mill, the Sander team brought in a stager to “help people visualize what went where.” The home went to contract within 30 days and closed for $8.2 million.

The Mala Sander+Team’s current listings include 2 West Water Street, Unit B, in Sag Harbor, which is asking $17.9 million. “It’s a unique waterfront townhouse with incredible 360-degree views of Sag Harbor Cove and the bay beyond,” Sander says. The property includes a dock with two boat slips and parking for six cars, which is unheard of in Sag Harbor. “It’s a beautifully designed home with 12,000 square feet, four levels and a glass-enclosed elevator and one could even add a rooftop pool,” Sander says. “It has an incredible primary suite with its own office and seven additional en-suite bedrooms. It’s in the heart of the village and it’s turn-key. I can see it appealing to someone up from Palm Beach, perhaps a boater, who doesn’t want the hassle of property management. It’s one of the most stunning properties I have ever seen.”

The team just brought back to market 26 Redcoats Lane, a European-inspired, 9,000-square-foot estate on nearly two lush, tranquil acres in North Haven Point. Listed for $5.7 million, it’s “an incredible value,” Sander says. “It’s reminiscent of Palm Beach with its Mediterranean-style architecture. The two-story foyer has a grand, sweeping staircase. There are primary suites on both the first and second floor, and a lot of flex space.” The home has seven bedrooms in total and includes a formal dining room, mahogany paneled library, wine cellar and an enormous bonus room with fireplace and balcony on the second floor that’s perfect for movie nights. The captivating outdoor space, which backs up to a reserve, includes a large, covered stone patio overlooking a heated pool and spa.

In Southampton, the team just listed a stunning waterfront home at 141 Big Fresh Pond for $2.5 million. The newly renovated home, which has three bedrooms and three baths, is almost 2,300 square feet and turn-key, with a sprawling deck overlooking the pond and a dock for kayaking or paddle-boating. “It has breathtaking sunset views over the pond,” Sander adds.

At the other end of the spectrum, the team listed 10 Meadowbrook Way, nearly three waterfront acres of gorgeous sloping land overlooking Noyac Bay on North Haven’s coveted southwestern shore, for $7.75 million. With 185 feet of shoreline, this remarkable property has approvals in place for building a home complete with a waterfront pool and outbuildings. “Buyers can design and build their dream home,” Sander says.

Whether buying or selling anywhere in the Hamptons, Mala Sander+Team offers an unparalleled real estate experience. For more information about how Mala Sander+Team can help you achieve your real estate goals, visit malasander.com, call (917) 902-7654 or visit @malasander on Instagram.