For nearly 25 years, Mala Sander’s name has been synonymous with real estate excellence in the Hamptons. A perennial top producer with Corcoran, she has built her career on integrity, results and relationships. More recently, Sander has also become known for leading one of Corcoran’s most successful East End teams.

Officially launched in 2022, Mala Sander+Team includes licensed salespeople Tina Pignatelli, Kyle Koz, Chelsea Lillie and Chris Carney. The team has ranked as Corcoran’s No. 1 team on the East End for sales volume for each of the last three years, and was named among the Top 100 Teams in New York State by Real Trends/Wall Street Journal in 2024.

A Team Built on Experience and Trust

The team embodies a balance of expertise, collaboration and mutual respect. Sander credits their synergy for taking success to the next level.

“What’s special about us is that we really are a unit – we function like a well-oiled machine to provide our clients with unparalleled service,” Sander says. “Every person on this team is a seasoned professional with at least 10 years of experience; everyone knows what to do and when to do it. We have each other’s backs and we share ideas. Each person brings deep community knowledge, negotiation savvy and an understanding of how to work with a range of buyers and sellers. Our clients don’t just get one agent – they get an entire powerhouse team.”

That collaboration extends beyond the team itself. “Our excellent working relationships with other agents, both inside and outside of Corcoran, give our clients access to off-market listings, insider knowledge and stronger negotiating power,” Sander says.

A Concierge Approach

Mala Sander+Team’s reach spans the Hamptons, covering properties from cottages under $1 million to eight-figure estates. Mala Sander+Team handles every transaction with the same level of precision and care. Regardless of price point, clients receive a true luxury experience, grounded in communication, service and foresight.

“We make all the puzzle pieces fit,” Sander says. “We anticipate what our clients will need before they even ask. Whether it’s a buyer who needs contractors for renovations or a seller preparing their home for market, we guide them through every step of the process.”

The team connects clients with top-tier professionals as needed – architects, attorneys, lenders, property managers, contractors and more – and provides sellers with hands-on guidance in pricing, staging and compliance – down to every last detail.

Deep Roots in the Community

Beyond real estate, Sander has poured her time and energy back into the Sag Harbor community she loves. After summering in the Hamptons for many years, she moved to North Haven full-time in 2000 and quickly became involved with Bay Street Theater. She has lent the organization her marketing expertise, served two terms on its Board of Trustees and helped to launch its “Business for Bay Street” initiative, connecting local Main Street businesses with the theater.

Her efforts were celebrated at Bay Street Theater’s 2025 Gala, where she was the Philanthropic Honoree for her enduring contributions to the arts and the community.

Before entering real estate in 2001, Sander spent two decades in corporate leadership and marketing at IBM, honing the business acumen and strategic instincts that now serve her in luxury real estate today. By 2005, Sander was the top broker in her office; in 2009, she joined Corcoran’s President’s Council as a top performer worldwide – a distinction she has maintained annually. As a member of the cross-brokerage International Luxury Alliance, she collaborates with top brokers across the globe, sharing insights and cross-marketing exclusive listings.

Each member of Mala Sander+Team also brings deep roots and insider knowledge of the Hamptons, giving the group a distinct local advantage.

• Tina Pignatelli, Sander’s daughter, spent summers in the Hamptons as a child before moving here full-time. She combines local expertise with an investor’s mindset, helping clients see longterm potential and maximize returns.

• Kyle Koz is known for his tireless work ethic, integrity and upbeat energy. Clients value his persistence and ability to see every deal through to the finish line.

• Chelsea Lillie, an East Hampton native, brings unparalleled knowledge of all things Hamptons and meticulous attention to detail. As the team’s operations manager, she ensures every transaction runs seamlessly from start to close.

• Chris Carney, a lifelong Hamptons resident and local business owner, offers keen insight into building trends, construction, and community dynamics. An avid athlete, he founded the annual Soldier Ride to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, which is now a national event that has raised over $4 million.

Mala Sander+Team’s Current Listings

• 11 Howard Street, Sag Harbor Village – $6.25M

Just one block from Main Street, this rare 4-acre property offers privacy in the heart of the village. “The house is turn-key – it was built in the 1820s but fully renovated. It’s warm, historic and charming, yet lives like new,” Sander says. Features include a heated gunite pool, brick dining terrace and approved plans to expand by 600 square feet.

• 60 Hedges Banks Drive, East Hampton – $16.995M

“Extraordinary,” Sander says of this 5,600-square-foot architectural masterpiece bordering 600 acres of preserve. The three-level modern home offers sweeping views across Gardiner’s Bay, with a private primary suite, professional gym, sauna, steam room, glass-enclosed pool lounge, wine cellar and multiple outdoor living areas – each room designed to maximize the view.

• 84 Sunset Beach Road, North Haven – $2.8M

A 3.2-acre parcel just steps from Sunset Beach presents a rare land opportunity. The property includes an existing three-bedroom cottage for immediate use and concept plans by Lang Architecture for a 4,600-square-foot estate with pool and tennis.

• 141 Big Fresh Pond, Southampton – $2.195M

This 2,200-square-foot, newly renovated home sits on 0.3 acres overlooking Big Fresh Pond, with expansive sunset views from the back deck and the primary suite balcony. “It’s a beautiful home in a beautiful setting,” Sander says. “It’s a sleeper.”

Mala Sander+Team offers an unparalleled real estate experience for buyers and sellers in the Hamptons. For more information about how the team can help you achieve your real estate goals, visit malasander.com, call (917) 902-7654 or visit @malasander on Instagram.

