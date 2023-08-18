Telemark: One-stop-shop Concierge for Hamptons Property Owners

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

No project is too trivial or too unusual for the team at Telemark Service & Maintenance (TSM), an expanding division of Bridgehampton-based Telemark Inc., a highly esteemed builder of custom luxury homes with a focus on the Hamptons.

Established 45 years ago by brothers Frank and Roy Dalene with their father, Hugo, Telemark has developed an unparalleled reputation for bringing high-quality craftsmanship and exceptional work ethic to every home they build. Over the years, the company has expanded beyond its original construction business to include the TSM division as well as Bridgehampton Millwork, which provides high-end custom millwork.

The one-stop-shop concierge for Hamptons property owners handles everything from routine matters like heating, ventilation and air conditioning maintenance, landscaping and pest management to emergencies like flooded basements, downed trees and damaged roofs. They maintain docks and service pools. When a client’s security alarm goes off, the security company’s first call is usually to TSM. If a client needs a new appliance installed or a guest room painted, or they want to save money on their energy bills, they will call TSM. Pre-season house prep such as cleaning outdoor furniture and paint touch-ups are common requests in the Spring months. Recently, they’ve been called on to install pickleball courts for several Hamptons residents.

“Our clients know they can call on us for anything,” says David Weber, who leads the TSM team and is the son-in-law of Roy and Lori Dalene. “They don’t have to call multiple vendors to maintain their homes — they know they can just call us to schedule, meet and update them on progress.”

Joining the management team at TSM three years ago, Weber brought a wealth of experience running high-end country clubs, first in Southern California and more recently in East Hampton.

“David comes from a hospitality background, and with his management experience at exclusive country clubs, he brings real polish and professionalism to our service and maintenance division,” says Roy Dalene, who continues to serve as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Telemark. “David is hardworking and honest, and the service and maintenance part of our business has grown since he came aboard.”

While Telemark builds luxury homes, TSM handles property management for various estates, including many not built by Telemark. In fact, TSM is often called upon to fix problems on other homes that were built below the region’s high standards.

On a typical day, Weber rises early. “I start reaching out to all my crews for updates,” he says. “I usually visit four to eight properties in a day, making sure the workers and subcontractors are set up with what they need. I check that any materials we ordered have arrived, assuring tasks are prioritized and daily projects are accomplished.”

TSM has clients from Westhampton to Montauk. Many of them have full-service property management contracts, which include a range of mechanical, and general maintenance services. The company can also provide services to clients on an à la carte basis, which is billed monthly and reflects any services and requests for that time period.

“Our clients call us for everything from changing a lightbulb to taking their car in for service to waiting for a cable technician or a delivery,” Weber says. “No request is too small.”

M. Prince has had dealings with both the construction and service side of Telemark. “Five years ago, when I bought my house in the Hamptons, Telemark did a major renovation for me, and subsequently, I worked with them to build a cottage on my property during COVID,” she says. “They have also been my service and maintenance company the entire time, so I know them from both sides of the business. Telemark is absolutely best in class and a very high-touch, quality organization,” she continues. “They’re family-oriented and responsive. The day of the horrible rain storm this summer, I didn’t even have to call Dave; he came to check on my house, and he quickly took care of a couple of issues caused by the wind and the water.”

“If they say they’re going to do something, they do it,” she adds. “Dave makes a list and checks things off. He’ll send me a message to let me know that he has called the plumber and the AC company, and this is when everyone is coming. I don’t have to worry about anything.”

Prince says she has also had wonderful experiences with all the subcontractors and service providers that work with Telemark.

“We work with the best subcontractors and professional specialists on the island,” says Jessica Dalene Weber, David’s wife, also a project manager for TSM, who runs digital media and Telemark’s in-house photographer.

“Our subcontractors have been vetted by us over the last 45 years. Our pool professionals have worked with us for decades; our appliance guy began working with my grandfather and father in the 1980s,” she says. “We have long-standing relationships with HVAC companies, pest control —any service you can think of. We have built quality relationships that we call on to provide high-quality service to our clients.”

Perhaps the most important thing that TSM provides clients with is comfort that their home will be taken care of, particularly when the client is away.

“Our clients are very trusting of us when they put their homes in our hands,” Roy Dalene says. “They know they can trust in us to take care of whatever needs to be done, and we are honored by that.”

For examples of Telemark’s craftsmanship and work, visit their website at telemarkinc.com and their Instagram page @telemarkinc. For further inquiry contact David Weber directly at [email protected].

This article appeared as the cover story in the August 18, 2023 issue of Behind The Hedges. Read the full digital edition here.