Tips To Tend a Garden in Late Summer

As summer winds down, long stretches of sunlight are dwindling, and cooler temperatures are on the horizon. Gardening enthusiasts may wonder how they can manage their backyard gardens as the peak growing season comes to a close.

People may not be eager to do much in their gardens come August, particularly because the air may be hot and the dew point high. And spending the final days of summer at the beach or in the pool may take priority.

However, late summer is a great time to focus on certain tasks.

Deadheading

Many plants look better with the wilted flowers removed. Furthermore, some plants, such as with lilies and roses, will benefit from having spent blooms removed so that no unnecessary energy is drawn away from the roots or bulbs. Research your plants and learn which can benefit from some late-summer deadheading to keep them thriving.

Weeding

Weeds can become problematic if they’re allowed to grow unabated. Routinely go into the garden and cull the weeds.

Keep an eye open for pests

According to Garden Smart, caterpillars and beetles may be chewing on garden plants by late summer, and aphids still may be problematic. Handpick insects off of vegetables and ornamental flowers, or use safe sprays for treating these issues.

Plant cool weather vegetables

Many plants will grow well when planted in late summer, according to Homesteading Family. Some such plants include turnips, beets, carrots, kale, chard, mustard greens, and peas. You can begin turning your summer garden, or a portion of it, into a fall and winter garden.

Consider succession planting

Growing vegetables like beans or peas may be more successful if you try succession planting. This involves sowing new seeds every seven to 10 days to extend the harvest.

Harvesting what’s ready

Pick vegetables that are ready to eat and remove any plants that have reached the end of their growing cycle. Convert planter boxes and containers This is a good time to start changing over summer annuals in containers and planter boxes to those that do well in fall, such as mums, asters, pansies, and goldenrod.

There’s plenty of work to be done in the garden come the end of summer.

