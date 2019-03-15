The 10 Priciest Properties on the North Fork

While the North Fork doesn't usually command the kind of blockbuster prices the South Fork does, a top ten list of properties available there is interesting. Many of the highest priced listings have quite a bit of land attached to them, preserving Nofo's unspoiled agricultural feel. In this list, you'll see several farms and vineyards, as well as a couple of marinas.

4455 Oregon Road, Cutchogue

147 acres of land, which includes a waterfront home and pool on 10 acres. Then there are 26 preserved acres planted to vines, and an additional three waterfront parcels totaling approximately 111 acres with development rights intact, as well as 1390 feet of beach.

2. $8.8 million

1760 Sage Blvd, Southold

Brick Cove was originally a brickyard built in 1887. Today, there's a modest ranch home along with a marina with 138 slips. Other buildings include workshops, a steel barn, an office/marina store, pool house and sheds. Marina guests can enjoy a picnic area, 25x50' in-ground pool, three tennis courts and a 680' private bayfront beach, all on 11.83 acres of land.

3. $7.599 million

2230 Soundview Ave, Mattituck

Currently known as MarGene Farm, this property sports a 5000 square foot ranch house set of 56 acres of land with development rights intact. There's also a 5 acre organic farm and a historic barn.

4. $5.95 million

1967 Main Road, Laurel

This property includes four separate plots that must be sold together, comprising 70.7 acres in total. Two plots are zoned residential while two are zoned as land. There are four houses plus barns and other outbuildings on the property.

5. $5.5 million

13451 Oregon Road, Cutchogue

This one is kind of an odd bird. There's 6.39 acres of land right on the Sound. There are indoor and outdoor pools, indoor and outdoor bars, and indoor and outdoor commercial kitchens, as well as seven changing rooms for the outdoor pool. Was someone planning to open a bar/restaurant or something? Or a tasting room for a winery? The house is 7300 square feet with 6 bedrooms and 8 baths, as well as two wine cellars.

6. $4.5 million

805 Meadow Beach Lane, Cutchogue

Three acres of land on on Little Peconic Bay with a charming 3200 square foot 1920 cottage. The property obviously has room for a pool, and there's a mooring and tender for your boat.

7. $3.95 million

49 Dunlookin Lane, Riverhead

A 5100 square foot house built in 2016, set 0n 0.77 of an acre, with a bulkhead and its own sandy beach. There are 6 bedrooms and 7 baths.

8. $3.7 million

3225 Main Road, Greenport

This stately 1845 Greek Revival mansion clearly needs work, and with 7 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms it's not going to be cheap, but it will be a showplace once completed. It's set on almost five acres of land.

9. $3.5 million

1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk

One acre on a sandy beach in New Suffolk includes a 5 bedroom 1960s house. This property, which was recently cut $450K in price, has a great view of Robins Island.

10. $3.3 million

117 Sterling St, Greenport

On just 0.6 of an acre, there's an attractive house built in 2003 with 3 bedrooms and 4 baths. There's also a legal one-bedroom guest cottage with water views, and your own private marina.