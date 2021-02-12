Malibu or Montauk? This $13.7 Million Modern Home Offers 180-Degree Ocean Views

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Perched 125 feet above the Atlantic Ocean and with a clean modern design and rooftop deck, the home at 14 Maple Street in Montauk may leave you asking, “Am I in Malibu or Montauk?” It’s really no wonder the approximately 8,500-square-foot house is asking $13.7 million.

The modern house, listed with Douglas Elliman, offers unobstructed, 180-degree ocean views from practically all rooms thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows. The rooftop deck with a fire pit provides another 1,745-square-foot of space to stare out at the ocean views.

Located on a one-acre lot off of Old Montauk Highway, the property also has a walking path down to the beach at the neighboring Gurney’s Resort. A large entry gate provides privacy. A curved staircase leads to the home’s entry, which opens to an open space with immediate ocean views.

The six-bedroom home boasts mostly clean, straight lines, with lots of natural light pouring in. Siberian oak floors can be found throughout the home, while two gas fireplaces have stone surrounds.

An open concept living room and kitchen take full advantage of the panoramic ocean views. With a backdrop like that, the home was designed around indoor/outdoor living. A wall of glass reveals sliding doors that open to an approximately 2,500-square-foot sandblasted Carrara marble patio that surround the 45-foot-long heated saltwater gunite pool that features a waterfall edge.

Back in the living room, a double-sided gas fireplace divides the space from the formal dining room. The kitchen, a custom design by Arclinea, offers four-inch marble countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, a butler’s pantry and a wet bar. There are elements that warm the space, such as a raw wood accent wall behind the breakfast table.

Also on the first level is a junior primary suite with those amazing ocean views. In the spa-like bathroom are dual sinks and a glass-enclosed rain shower. Down the hall is an optional office or bedroom suite with a full bathroom.

A curved staircase leads up to the second level, where buyers will find the master suite, which has a private terrace with views of the pool and ocean. A wood ceiling also adds warmth and a sense of tranquility to the space. The bathroom features double sinks, a free-standing tub, “tile that evokes the sandy beach,” and an outdoor rain shower, according to the listing.

There is also a den on the second floor, which offers a gas fireplace, a wet bar and another place to lounge with a view.

The lower level is finished with eight-foot ceilings, offering even more space. There is another living room, gym, two bedrooms with ensuites bathrooms, another bathroom and another full bath. A theater-ready room provides more living and entertaining space.

An open house will be held on Saturday, February 13, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Representing the listing are Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun, Daniel McKay and Michael Passaro.

[Listing: 14 Maple Street, Montauk | Brokers: Kyle Rosko, Marcy Braun, Daniel McKay and Michael Passaro, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

