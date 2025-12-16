1740 Cape Cod Home in Southampton Village Lists for $6.8M

This 1740 Cape Cod-style residence has been moved twice since it was built. In its current spot since the 1950s, it has been renovated.

A historic Southampton Village home, moved twice since it was built in 1740, is on the market for $6,795,000.

Beth Marano of The Corcoran Group is representing the listing at 94 Post Lane.

“This one-of-a-kind historic home sits on one of Southampton Village’s most coveted streets, with beautifully designed landscaping offering complete privacy,” says Marano. “Its architectural character blends effortlessly with modern amenities and thoughtful details, creating a living experience that feels both timeless and refined. This and the easy walk to both the ocean and village boutiques and restaurants make this a rare and exciting opportunity.”

The Cape Cod-style, 3,000-square-foot residence, located in its current position since teh 1950s, sits on just under a half-acre along with a pool and a barn, all surrounded by lush gardens.

From the moment entrance is made through the foyer, the early-American original craftsmanship of the home is evident, including nine-foot ceilings on the first floor, exposed beams and original wide-plank wood floors and paneling.

The foyer of the home offers immediate access to the library on one side and a dining room on the other, as well as a staircase to the second level. In the library, there is the first of three fireplaces in the home. A doorway separates the library from an oversized living room, which also features a fireplace and exposed beams and overlooks the backyard. A door leads to the newly completed primary suite that enjoys French doors to the gardens, as well as a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and a standalone tub.

Back in the dining room, where the third fireplace can be found, there is access to the beautifully renovated kitchen, designed as a gathering space and equipped with Viking appliances and a commercial-grade stove, such as two dishwashers. The kitchen is open to the sunlit family room that also boasts a seamless flow to the outdoor living space though sliding glass doors.

A pantry, a washer and dryer and a powder room complete the first floor. A hallway connects the family room to the living room, where there is a staircase to the basement and a door that leads out to the covered back porch.

Upstairs, three additional bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms can be found.

There is also unfinished 1,500-square-foot basement for future expansion.

A patio connects the main home to the classic barn, where there are several large sliding glass doorson into this transformed space. Exposed beams, whitewashed floors and lattice work give it a coastal vibe. It features an open living space with a fireplace and a second-floor loft. An attached covered porch overlooks the freeform pool. There is also a nearby cabana for additional relaxation.

There is also a historic “summer kitchen” that “adds to the property’s authentic character and sense of place,” the listing says.

The property is located close to the ocean at Little Plains Beach and not far from all that Southampton Village has to offer.

