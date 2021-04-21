$23.5 Million Oceanfront Retreat Also Offers Wainscott Pond Views

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

The best of both worlds — that’s what you get at 124 Beach Lane in Wainscott with unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean and Wainscott Pond. There is 315 feet of ocean frontage and western facing sunset views over the pond. The asking price for this double water view: $23.5 million.

Listed with Bespoke Real Estate, this 2.3-acre parcel is certainly one of the top-notch oceanfront properties on the market. Plus, it is only one of seven oceanfront homes in Wainscott, according to Bespoke.

“The premier location of 124 Beach Lane lends the property endless possibilities. Just a short drive to the shops and restaurants of Bridgehampton and East Hampton, and a breath away from the beach, this estate is a versatile oceanfront oasis,” Bespoke says.

While there is currently a 3,000-square-foot contemporary residence there, the property also comes with plans and permits (that’s key!) for a 6,500-square-foot house with an oceanside pool. You can choose to move-in and enjoy what’s there already, renovate, or build entirely new.

The current abode offers light-filled interiors with an upside-down floor plan to take advantage of the ocean views through walls of glass. The second level offers an open concept living and dining room with hardwood floors, a fireplace, high ceilings and sliding glass doors out onto the expansive oceanfront terrace elevated above the dune. The terrace has direct access to the pool pavilion and a private boardwalk that goes down to the sandy beach.

The home offers five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths, starting with the master suite on the second level. It boasts a private terrace with ocean views, and a bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower, dual sinks, an oversized jacuzzi tub that you can soak in and stare out at the ocean view.

Down on the first level there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. One bedroom has a poolside terrace, but not to worry, the other bedrooms have beautiful views as well.

Hidden, just below the dunes, is “the immaculate heated gunite pool with raised spa and cabana that features a covered lounge area and changing rooms,” Bespoke says.

A real oceanside retreat.

[Listing: 124 Beach Lane, Wainscott |Broker: Bespoke Real Estate] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.