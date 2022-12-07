Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

It’s never too early to be thinking about summer rentals in the Hamptons.

A modern beach house on an Amagansett property with frontage on Gardiner’s Bay is available for a summer 2023 rental. The 3,500-square-foot house at 329 Cranberry Hole Road, with a private path over a dune that leads to a wide sandy beach, is available Memorial Day through Labor Day for $300,000.

The Dayton Team of Sotheby’s International Realty represents the summer rental.

Alternatively, the house is also available for July through Labor Day for $195,000, August through Labor Day for $125,000, the month of July for $100,000 or for June 1 through June 30 for $80,000.

The nearly three-acre property is positioned perfectly for direct evening sunsets.

Back at the house, “the open interior has walls of glass for continuous water views and to invite in warm coastal breezes throughout,” according to the listing description.

There are a total of five bedrooms and six baths, as well as a den and a separate studio.

A waterside heated pool and hot tub are surrounded by expansive decking.

[Listing: 329 Cranberry Hole Road, Amagansett | Brokers: The Dayton Team of Sotheby’s International Realty, Jennifer Dayton and Zacheriah Dayton, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP