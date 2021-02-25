A Chance to Own North Fork Waterfront for Under $1 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A bayfront home in Jamesport comes with its own spit of sandy beach and a mooring in the Peconic Bay. The property at 13 Williamson Lane is asking $995,000.

Located at the end of a private lane, the ranch home offers stunning views with 53 feet of frontage on the bay. The house offers a comfortable space with the piece d’resistance being the outdoors space, including a large deck that overlooks a a grassy area. Two Adirondack chairs allow the owners to stare off out onto the bay.

White painted hardwood floors can be found throughout the home, originally built in 1929 and since renovated with a more modern, beachy feel. “It is a fabulous beachfront getaway,” says Goode.

Lots of windows allow for natural light to flow into each room and for a water view from different angles. There is a spacious open great room with room for a dining room table. The kitchen has a retro, vintage feel, says Goode.

There are two bedrooms and one-and-a-half baths, but a third bedroom can be carved out of an office space. The master bedroom boasts water views. There is central air conditioning to keep cool on hot summer days.

The home comes with a mooring for a boat up to 32 feet.

An outdoor shower is perfect for getting the sand off after a day on the water.

The lot is .13 of an acre on Williamson Lane, which is located at the end of Peconic Bay Boulevard.

The home is located in the Riverhead School District, but children in Jamesport attend the Aquebogue Elementary School.

[Listing: 13 Williamson Lane, Jamesport | Broker: Valerie Goode, Colony Realty] GMAP

