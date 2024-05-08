House of the Day

Renovated Midcentury A-Frame on Shelter Island Offers Serene Retreat

By Posted on
Shelter Island, A-frame, mid-century
This renovated Mid-century “A-frame” at 7 Marc Street on Shelter Island is asking $1.8 million.
Photografik Studios

A midcentury A-frame at 7 Marc Street on Shelter Island, now on the market for $1.8 million, has been renovated into a stylish and serene retreat.

Chris Fanning and Chris Kann of the Corcoran Group, along with Rachel Rushforth-Worrell of Brown Harris Stevens, represent the home, which is located on a quiet road off St. Mary’s Road and close to the area on Shelter Island known as the Center.

The 1,190-square-foot abode offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that reveal decks, patios and gardens, according to the listing description. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home also boasts tranquility with a bonus loft currently set up as a meditation room.

Shelter Island
The living room features sliding glass doors that open onto a large entertaining deck.Photografik Studios

The main living area features a fireplace and enjoys the vaulted ceilings of the A-frame home. A modern black spiral staircase brings you to the loft and lower levels.

The eat-in kitchen from Henrybuilt features appliances from Fisher & Pakel. A sunroom can be found just off the kitchen.

The primary bedroom offers an en suite bathroom that has also been updated. The large glass walk-in shower even has a door to the deck for proximity to one of the outdoor showers. The well-sized second bedroom has a door that opens to deck, as well.

Shelter Island
The Henrybuilt kitchen also has a sunroom with access to the decks nearby.Photografik Studios

Down on the lower level, there is a laundry room and access to the attached one-car garage. There is also plenty of space for storage.

A large deck serves as an entertainment area overlooking the 10-by-40-foot saltwater pool. A graveled patio, running the length of the pool, is home to sun loungers and umbrellas and leads to a small pool house, where there is an additional bathroom and lounging sofa. A second outdoor shower can be found on the side of the pool house.

There is also a ping pong table under a shade, a firepit and an outside grilling area on the 0.5-acre property.

In addition to being close to stores and restaurants, the residence is not far from Mashomack Nature Preserve and Coecles Harbor Marina.

Check out more photos below.

[Listing: 7 Marc Street, Shelter Island| Brokers: Chris Fanning and Chris Kann, the Corcoran Group and Rachel Rushforth-Worrell, Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter and Instagram.

Shelter Island
Photografik Studios
Photografik Studios
Photografik Studios
Photografik Studios
Photografik Studios
Photografik Studios
Photografik Studios
Photografik Studios

About the Author

Read the latest issues of Behind The Hedges

Latest Posts

Design

Real Estate

House of the Day

Related Articles

More from our Sister Sites