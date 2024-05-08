This renovated Mid-century “A-frame” at 7 Marc Street on Shelter Island is asking $1.8 million.

A midcentury A-frame at 7 Marc Street on Shelter Island, now on the market for $1.8 million, has been renovated into a stylish and serene retreat.

Chris Fanning and Chris Kann of the Corcoran Group, along with Rachel Rushforth-Worrell of Brown Harris Stevens, represent the home, which is located on a quiet road off St. Mary’s Road and close to the area on Shelter Island known as the Center.

The 1,190-square-foot abode offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that reveal decks, patios and gardens, according to the listing description. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home also boasts tranquility with a bonus loft currently set up as a meditation room.

The main living area features a fireplace and enjoys the vaulted ceilings of the A-frame home. A modern black spiral staircase brings you to the loft and lower levels.

The eat-in kitchen from Henrybuilt features appliances from Fisher & Pakel. A sunroom can be found just off the kitchen.

The primary bedroom offers an en suite bathroom that has also been updated. The large glass walk-in shower even has a door to the deck for proximity to one of the outdoor showers. The well-sized second bedroom has a door that opens to deck, as well.

Down on the lower level, there is a laundry room and access to the attached one-car garage. There is also plenty of space for storage.

A large deck serves as an entertainment area overlooking the 10-by-40-foot saltwater pool. A graveled patio, running the length of the pool, is home to sun loungers and umbrellas and leads to a small pool house, where there is an additional bathroom and lounging sofa. A second outdoor shower can be found on the side of the pool house.

There is also a ping pong table under a shade, a firepit and an outside grilling area on the 0.5-acre property.

In addition to being close to stores and restaurants, the residence is not far from Mashomack Nature Preserve and Coecles Harbor Marina.

[Listing: 7 Marc Street, Shelter Island| Brokers: Chris Fanning and Chris Kann, the Corcoran Group and Rachel Rushforth-Worrell, Brown Harris Stevens | GMAP

