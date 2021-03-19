A ‘Serene Retreat’ in Southampton Village Offered for $4.85 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Located close to all Southampton Village has to offer, the home at 30 Bernardine Street offers one of the most serene backyards we have seen recently. The traditional, shingle-style home is listed for $4.85 million with Jonathan Smith and Lawrence Ingolia of Sotheby’s International Realty.

This 4,300-square-foot house is set on .81 of an acre, off a quiet street off of Bishop’s Lane. It offers “a gently cascading lawn,” specimen trees and is completely surrounded by privacy hedging, the listing agents say.

The five-bedroom home has six full baths and one half bath, all recently updated.

The home, built in 2006, begins with a spacious and airy living room that features French doors and double-sided fireplace. On either side of the main living space is a formal dining room and an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast nook.

In the kitchen, you will find state-of-the-art, professional grade, stainless steel appliances, plus white custom cabinetry and non-porous, heat-resistant Viatera quartz countertops. The center island has counter seating, and there is also a built-in wine rack for plenty of vino storage.

A pair of French doors from the kitchen lead out to the large, covered deck (with southern-style ceiling fans) that overlooks the property and the heated gunite pool. Two guest bedrooms and a family room complete the first floor.

The generously-sized master suite is located upstairs and features cathedral ceilings with exposed wooden farmhouse beams. Several windows let in plenty of natural light. The master also boasts a walk-in closet, a separate office space and a spacious bathroom.

Two more bedrooms, both with ensuite bathrooms, can be found on the second floor.

There is also a two-car garage.

The backyard is “a serene retreat,” the listing says. Large bluestone pavers set on the grass make up the patio seating and dining area just beyond the deck.

The grassy lawn surrounds the pool, and there is access from the outside to the finished lower level of the home that serves as a pool house, as well as a media room.

The backyard also has an outdoor shower for rinsing off from after a day at the beach. After all, one of the many selling points on this property is its proximity to Southampton Village and the ocean beaches.

[Listing: 30 Bernadine Street, Southampton | Brokers: Jonathan Smith and Lawrence Ingolia, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

