Architecturally Distinctive ‘Arc House’ in East Hampton Available for Rent This Summer

Spend part of summer 2021 in one of the most architecturally distinctive homes on the South Fork, East Hampton’s ultra-modern “Arc House.”

This awe-inspiring house was designed using a combination of glass, steel, stone and wood by the East Hampton-based architect Mazier Behrooz of MB Architecture in 2010. An AIA-award-winner, the design was inspired by an airplane hanger. It truly is a one-of-a-kind, according to Evan R. Kulman, who has the exclusive rental listing for 50 Green Hollow Road available through Compass for August 1 through September 6 for $99,000.

“The arch contains the living, dining and kitchen areas in an open plan. A staircase, the kitchen counter and other low-height components define the space within it,” Behrooz says in the description of the house on his website. “The entry canopy to the arch and a few other components within it are at a height of 7 feet, creating a touchable lower plane within the larger structure.”

Set on 2.7 acres, the home’s roof and side walls of the upper level were constructed with a 60-foot-by-20-foot self-supporting corrugated steel arch. The large glass windows let an abundance of natural light to shine through and create a loft-like feel, especially in the open living space.

The home was featured in the Travel Channel’s Extreme Vacation Homes, but some may also remember that it was seized by the U.S. government seized the home after its then-owner, Joseph Meli, pled guilty to securities fraud in 2017 as part of a ticket reselling scam. It was sold two years later for $2.17 million, according to The New York Post.

The new owners have kept it in impeccable shape. The dramatic living and dining area has an industrial flair, while there is also a Bohemian-style sitting area with floor-to-ceiling windows. The American Apple wood kitchen also has an industrial feeling with stainless steel, top-of-the-line appliances.

Offering a total of 6,270 square feet of living space on two levels, it has four bedrooms and a five and a half luxurious bathrooms with radiant heated flooring. The bedrooms are located in a flat-roofed section connected to the arch with a bridge.

The primary bedroom suite has a fireplace and a bathroom with both a shower and a bath, as well as towel warmers.

On the lower level there is also a fitness center, a recreational suite with television and ping-pong, and and wine storage for 1,000 bottles — just in case you want to ensure you have wine on hand.

Outside, there is a large pool and hot tub with not one, but two pool houses, one with sliding doors that open to reveal an outdoor kitchen. There that offers an outdoor kitchen. with 2 pool houses, fire pits, built-in hot tub

The grounds are beautifully landscaped with an assortment of Chinese temple trees, cut-leaf red Japanese maple, thread-branched cypresses, moss juniper groundcover and native white pine. There is also a Zen garden and vegetable gardens.

The contemporary smart home also features a geothermal system for regulating temperature and humidity, rainwater collection system on both ends of the arch, and vegetated roof on the three -car garage Kulman says blends it seamlessly into the background.

The “Arc House,” is also located close to both the beaches and downtown shopping in East Hampton Village and Wainscott, plus it is around the corner from several tennis clubs and close to the East Hampton Airport, making it a perfect spot for someone who plans to fly in and out.

[Listing: 50 Green Hollow Road, East Hampton | Broker: Evan R. Kulman, Compass] GMAP

