‘Architectural Gem’ on Mecox Bay Sells Before Completion

The 6,000-square-foot is in the final stages of completion.

A nearly complete modern home on Mecox Bay in Water Mill has sold for $18.2 million. The buyer will complete construction at 474 Jobs Lane, which was last asking $24.5 million

The 6,000-square-foot house on 1.2 waterfront acres, just a few hundred feet from the ocean, was listed exclusively with Christopher Covert of the Modlin Group, who repped both sides of the deal. He declined to comment.

We hear the deal closed on Sept. 30, 2025.

The “architectural gem,” features two elevated living spaces and a spacious rooftop deck, offers south and west views across Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, built by Konner Building and designed by architect Ryan T. Kesner. The raised main-level pool looks out over the bay toward the private dock.

“Natural textures and neutral colors give this home a relaxing spa-like ambiance, with warm wide oak floors absorbing the abundant sunlight streaming through the house,” the listing description says. “Lime wash paint is used throughout creating subtle color variations and a gentle matte finish.”

There are four levels in total serviced by an elevator and six bedrooms, six full baths and two half baths.

A private dock accommodates light boating and paddling.