Black and White is Definitely Most Right in North Water Mill

We're a sucker for a house that comes with outbuildings, and this property has two both very chic and black. First, though, let's go over the main house. It's a 1920 farmhouse that was completely redone in perfect modern taste and style by Katrina Hernandez of Hernandez Greene. It's not huge, with three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, but all of it is beautifully done. (We admit we're not a fan of the color of the kitchen cabinets--the designer veered from the black/white palette, sadly--but no big deal.)

The property itself is also not huge at 0.6 of an acre, but it does look over farmland and reserve. There's an outdoor kitchen, patio and gunite pool out back, plus the black barn. On the main level of the barn is a is a pool house with kitchenette, dining, half bath, lounge and work space, and on the second level is a legal guest apartment with full kitchen,bedroom, and full bath. And we adore the rebuilt classic garage, which is also now black.

Asking price for the property, repped by Christopher Covert at Saunders, is $3.6 million. That might be a little high--we'd come in a few hundred K lower and ask for the furnishings (which are great) to be thrown in--but as we wrote in yesterday's post, time and again we've seen redos like this, not huge but beautifully done, fly off the market while giant dull spec houses languish.

For more, click here. 95 Strongs Lane, Water Mill