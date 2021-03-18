Restored, Expanded Bridgehampton Home With 18th Century Roots Lands on the Market for $28.5M

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A historic Bridgehampton home that has been given a new life during a massive renovation in recent years hit the market on Tuesday. Offered for $28.5 million, the house at 25 Quimby Lane is listed with Frank Newbold and Beate V. Moore of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Once known as Palmer Cottage, the home was originally built in 1700 by Albert and Cornelia Palmer. In the 19th century, the property was later leased to the inventor E.E. Quimby, a patent lawyer who sold lightning rods. He eventually bought the surrounding 32 acres and then built the country lane and family compound in his name. The home was rebuilt in 1902 in the cottage style and was expanded to include a third floor that boasted ocean views.

Chris Mitchell, the former publisher of Vanity Fair, and Pilar Guzmán, former editor in chief of Condé Nast Traveler and the current co-founder of the social platform the Swell, purchased the home, now set on a gated 2.33 acres, in 2019. They oversaw an extensive renovation and restoration effort under the expert eye of Anne Sherry, a Sag Harbor-based architect.

The house had been stripped of its historical character by prior owners, the couple told Bloomberg in announcing their home is on the market. They took inspiration from the original exterior, Guzmán said. “We added on a wing, and we said we want to make it bigger, but make it seem like it was expanded organically” over time.

The home, with its covered front porch, features a premium quality, high-style custom design throughout the 12,000 square feet of living space on four floors, including a full finished lower level. During the renovation, they uncovered 30-foot-long pieces of timber that had been used as vertical supports and used them as as room ties and ceiling details, according to the Bloomberg article.

There are a total of 10 ensuite bedrooms and 11.5 bathrooms. The bathrooms are outfitted with Carrara Bianco marble and Lefroy Brooks fittings.

The large, sun-filled rooms offer rift cut white oak floors and handmade mahogany windows. There are separate living and dining rooms.

The open concept kitchen and family room is the place where most of the gathering will likely occur. The kitchen with Paonazzo Caldia marble counters and slab walls, a 16-foot center island, a handmade brass china cabinet, and Gaggenau appliances.

In addition, there is a spa, steam room, wine room, fitness studio and home theater.

The grounds include a 50-foot heated pool, a Har-Tru tennis court, and an entertaining pavilion. A hornbeam allee features a 20-foot dining table.

There is also a two-car carriage house and a separate studio building.

The property is located on the corner of Quimby Lane and Ocean Road, just minutes to Bridgehampton’s downtown or Straight Beach at the end of Ocean Road, but is also in close proximity to the Village of Sagaponack. The property even comes with deeded access to Sagg Pond.

[Listing: 25 Quimby Lane, Bridgehampton | Brokers: Frank Newbold and Beate Moore, Sotheby’s International Realty] GMAP

