Builder’s Own Custom-built Sagaponack Estate New to the Market at $6.5 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

A custom-built Sagaponack estate is new to the market for $6.5 million. Mala Sander of Corcoran has the listing. The traditional, yet modern house at 114 Old Farm Road sits on 1.1 acres at the end of a long private driveway.

A builder’s own home, it was “designed and arranged for privacy, serenity and beautiful form meeting functionality,” Sander says.

Offering 6,420 square feet of living space, there is an open floor plan, filled with lots of natural light. The custom kitchen, dining room and great room, which feature a fireplace, vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors, all open to the expansive outdoor living room and kitchen. The accordion glass doors allow for seamless indoor-outdoor living and entertaining, the listing says.

In total, there are six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. The primary suite is located on the main floor and includes a large dressing room, an office with built-in cabinetry and two desk spaces, and a spa-like bathroom with radiant heat floors. It even allows for direct access to the backyard, where there is a 20-by-45-foot heated gunite pool surrounded by a Turkish marble patio.

But that’s not all. A junior suite can also be found on the main level. The junior suite features a walk-in closet and a full bathroom with private outdoor space. By the way, there’s also an outdoor shower.

Up on the second floor, there are two spacious ensuite rooms, both with walk-in closets, and a den. The lower level has been finished and offers high ceilings, a lounge area, two additional bedrooms and a gym.

Situated north of Montauk Highway, the home sits on a quiet street, near Poxabogue Pond and not far from Wölffer Estate.

“This house truly has it all, including a super convenient location close to Bridgehampton and Sag Harbor villages, ocean beaches and vineyards,” Sander says.

This is truly a must-see home.

[Listing: 114 Old Farm Road, Sagaponack|Broker: Mala Sander, Corcoran] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions, or tips. Follow Behind The Hedges on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.