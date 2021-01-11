Celebrated Seaside Quiogue Estate With Original Details, Tiffany Lighting Shines on the Market at $13 Million

Get In-Depth Insights and Exclusive Content Delivered Direct to You.

Meadowcroft, the last remaining Long Island home designed by the noted architect and House & Garden magazine founder Wilson Eyre, is a celebrated 100-year-old-plus home. Now it is new to the market, listing just last week at $13 million.

Enzo Morabito of Douglas Elliman is handling listing of the Arts and Crafts-style house, for which Eyre was known, on a nearly seven-acre estate on Quantuck Bay at 767 Montauk Highway in Quiogue, a one-square-mile peninsula, south-of-the-highway between the villages of Westhampton Beach and Quogue. Eyre built the house on a then-120-acre meadow at the turn of the century for industrialist Theodore Conklin as seaside English country cottage.

The Conklin family have strong roots on the South Fork with Conklin’s grandson, Ted, who was born in the house, becoming the village mayor of Westhampton Beach. Many will recognize his great grandson, Ted Conklin, the owner of the American Hotel in Sag Harbor. Five generations of the Conklins enjoyed the house before selling it in 1989.

After Lynn Krominga, a former general counsel to Revlon, and Amnon Shiboleth, an international lawyer, bought the 9,000-square-foot home they began a $2 million renovation in 2004, according to The New York Times. The eight-bedroom and seven-and-a-half bath house retained many original details that set this estate apart from others across the East End.

Among them are Tiffany lamps and sconces. Louis Comfort Tiffany, an artist and designer who was a friend of Conklins, had created the lighting in the home. Tiffany, best known for his stained glass work, used Conklin’s metal fabrications in brass and bronze for his famed lamps (His business was around the corner from T.E. Conklin Brass & Copper on Lafayette Street in lower Manhattan).

An iron gate opens leads to a long driveway lined with hedges. The white stucco house has a red clay roof made with terra cotta tiles that were imported from France. Arched double-doors lead to an impressive entry with an old-world feel with wood-paneled walls.

The home still features original woodwork, hardware and other special details like the original 1904-engraved door knocker and the original double-swing carriage doors, Morabito’s team says. There is also a number of bespoke fireplaces and 100-plus-year-old rhododendrons.

To celebrate the estate’s 100th anniversary, the couple commissioned Michael McKenzie to write, Meadowcroft: A Century of Elegance in the Hamptons. “An extraordinary example of mansion-as-cottage, Meadowcroft is a quietly engaging estate replete with creative architecture, brilliant design solutions and extraordinary landscaping all by Wilson Eyre, the artist/architect who founded House and Garden,” he writes.

Other features include a brick-ceilinged basement, a movie screening room, a billiards room (there’s even an outdoor billiards table), a gym, and staff quarters with a separate entrance.

There is also an oversized swimming pool that overlooks the bay, a dock, and a small cottage and accessory buildings.

The estate was also featured in the East End architectural history book, Houses of the Hamptons: 1880 – 1930 by Gary Lawrance and Anne Surchin.

[Listing: 767 Montauk Highway, Quiogue | Broker: Enzo Morabito, Douglas Elliman] GMAP

Email tvecsey@danspapers.com with further comments, questions or tips.